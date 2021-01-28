47ºF

Sources: Texans QB Deshaun Watson officially requests trade out of Houston

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – Sources are saying that Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has officially requested to be traded out of Houston.

NFL sportswriter Ian Rapoport posted a tweet saying Watson asked for the trade and that he “has a no-trade clause, and by virtue of his contract, would decide what places would be acceptable.”

Rapaport also said if the Texans were to trade Watson, that both sides would have to come to a deal that works for both of them and “Watson would provide written notice that he would allow a trade to that team. Otherwise no deal.”

ESPN Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter also shared a tweet saying Watson requested the trade weeks ago.

Both Rapaport and Schefter said that David Culley’s hire as head coach would not change Watson’s mind.

