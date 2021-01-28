Sources: Texans QB Deshaun Watson officially requests trade out of Houston

HOUSTON – Sources are saying that Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has officially requested to be traded out of Houston.

NFL sportswriter Ian Rapoport posted a tweet saying Watson asked for the trade and that he “has a no-trade clause, and by virtue of his contract, would decide what places would be acceptable.”

Sources: #Texans QB Deshaun Watson has requested a trade from Houston. He has a no-trade clause, and by virtue of his contract, would decide what places would be acceptable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2021

Rapaport also said if the Texans were to trade Watson, that both sides would have to come to a deal that works for both of them and “Watson would provide written notice that he would allow a trade to that team. Otherwise no deal.”

ESPN Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter also shared a tweet saying Watson requested the trade weeks ago.

Deshaun Watson officially has requested a trade from the Houston Texans, per league sources. He actually did it weeks ago. Their new head-coaching hire, David Culley, has not and will not alter Watson’s thinking. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2021

Both Rapaport and Schefter said that David Culley’s hire as head coach would not change Watson’s mind.