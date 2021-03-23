Sources: Deshaun Watson had ‘completely consensual’ sexual encounters with ‘some’ of his accusers

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson walks off the field before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. Star quarterback Deshaun Watson has requested a trade from the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, because they werent authorized to discuss the request publicly. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON – Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson did have sexual encounters with “some” of the women accusing him of sexual assault, sources close to Watson tell KPRC 2’s Vanessa Richardson.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity since they were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

Those same sources insist the sexual encounters were “completely consensual.” They also said Watson had “non-sexual encounters” with some of the other accusers, where he was simply given a massage and there was no sexual contact.

Watson posted a statement on Twitter after Houston attorney Tony Buzbee announced the first lawsuit. In that statement, Watson vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

As of Tuesday, there have been 14 lawsuits filed.

Buzbee is representing all of the accusers, while attorney Rusty Hardin will represent Watson.

