Deshaun Watson, Texans agree to 4-year, $160 million extension

Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans have agreed on a new contract, Ian Rappoport reported.

The agreement is a four-year, $160 million contract.

Watson has made it clear throughout the summer that he wants to stay with the Texans, while Bill O’Brien constantly emphasized he and Jack Easterby were working closely with Watson’s agents to get a deal done.

Watson is now the second highest paid quarterback in the NFL. Details to follow.

Great news for #Texans . Deal done 4 yrs 160 million extension with QB Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson ). Averages out to 39 million/yr. 27 million signing bonus . He gets the fewer years he wanted. In 6 years he will be up again for another mega-deal #Texans — Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) September 5, 2020