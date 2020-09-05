83ºF

Deshaun Watson, Texans agree to 4-year, $160 million extension

Vanessa Richardson, KPRC

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) breaks away from Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (98) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans have agreed on a new contract, Ian Rappoport reported.

The agreement is a four-year, $160 million contract.

Watson has made it clear throughout the summer that he wants to stay with the Texans, while Bill O’Brien constantly emphasized he and Jack Easterby were working closely with Watson’s agents to get a deal done.

Watson is now the second highest paid quarterback in the NFL. Details to follow.

