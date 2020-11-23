5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, Nov. 23

Here are things to know for Monday, Nov. 23:

1. Police searching for man who set woman on fire in southeast Houston

A man reportedly set a woman on fire in southeast Houston on Saturday morning, officials said.

Houston Police Department identified the suspect as Harold Celestine, who they expect to charge with aggravated assault of a family member. Celestine is not in custody, according to HPD.

Around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, a caller told Houston dispatch that a woman was screaming in the street on the 6100 block of Ridgeway Drive. The victim told the caller that someone set her on fire, and the caller reported that the woman’s clothes were melting on to her body.

Read more.

2. Scraped knee leads to double amputation

When an Arizona family was visiting San Diego in October, they had no idea the fall that their 3-year-old son took on his bike would become the medical nightmare they are now living.

Beauden Baumkirchner was riding his bicycle around his family’s campsite outside of San Diego, when he fell off, scraping his knee.

Less than 48 hours later, little Beauden was fighting for his life.

“The ICU doctor said that his labs, when he came in, were of concern, for sure. But the lab work at 1 p.m., just three hours later, his whole body was shutting down,” his father recalls. “They thought they were going to lose him, for sure, that night.”

Read more.

3. Texas family warns public to spend holidays at home after 15 contract COVID tied to birthday party

Arlington is using one family’s brush with the coronavirus as a warning to others who might be considering big get-togethers this Thanksgiving.

A couple of days after gathering for a birthday party on Nov. 1, Alexa Aragonez’s 57-year-old mother and others who were at the party began to feel sick. They got tested and all 12 who had attended were positive for COVID-19. Three other people with whom they had come in contact with also tested positive, said Alexa Aragonez, 26, who didn’t attend the party.

Arlington is using the family’s experience as part of a public awareness campaign to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus this holiday season by staying home.

Read more.

4. Discover holiday cheer at ‘Hou-Ville,’ a Dr. Seuss-inspired Christmas experience with a Space City spin

Calling every “Hou” down in “Hou-Ville” who likes Christmas a lot: At a new exhibit near downtown Houston, the holiday fantasy town of “Whoville,” (the Christmas-obsessed village from Dr. Seuss’s 1957 children’s classic, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”) will spring to life, with some Houston-themed flourishes.

The exhibit, aptly dubbed “Hou-Ville,” offers “Christmassy fun the entire family with photo opportunities at each stop along the life-size Hou-Ville City sets, from Santa’s Houston Workshop to an Astro’s-themed Gingerbread House Bakery,” according to a release.

Read more.

5. Watson, Watt lead Houston to 27-20 win over New England

Deshaun Watson threw for 344 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, and J.J. Watt defended a career-high four passes to lead the Houston Texans to a 27-20 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

It is the first time since 2009 that the Patriots will have at least six losses in a regular season.

It’s also the Texans’ first win of the season against a team besides the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars. And the Texans’ win gave interim coach Romeo Crennel a rare victory by a former Bill Belichick assistant against his former boss.

Read more.

