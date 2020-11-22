Popular Houston food truck Twisted Grilled Cheese opens new brick-and-mortar shop on Washington Avenue

Twisted Grilled Cheese, a popular Houston food truck devoted to the gooey grilled sandwich, recently opened its first brick-and-mortar location on Washington Avenue.

Twisted Grilled Cheese at 5555 Washington Avenue operates Sunday through Thursday, 11a.m.-9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

The brick-and-mortar location features an expanded menu and a full bar offering craft cocktails, according to a release. 13 gourmet sandwiches anchor the offerings: Signature sandwiches include The 5 Cheese Pepperoni, The Smokehouse Brisket, The Buffalo Chicken, The Halal Philly Grilled Cheesesteak, The Halal Philly Grilled Chicken, and The Twisted Burger. These crowd favorites are joined by three newcomers”The Avocado BLT+E, The Tarragon Lobster, and The Smoked Salmon. Three new vegetarian sandwiches also debuted at the new location: The Truffle Mushroom, The Spinach & Artichoke, and The Eggplant Parmesan.

New desserts joining the menu include Cheesecake Donut Holes, Double Chocolate Chip Cookie, The Nutella Dessert Sandwich, and The Lemon-Berry Dessert Sandwich. The Banana Split and The Chocolate Chip Shakes.

Craft cocktails include the Sassy Old Fashioned, Twisted Sweet Texas Tea,Creamsicle Martini, Candied Apple Martini, Peach Love & Happiness, Twisted Limeade and the Twisted Margarita Rocks, and two “Adults-Only” milkshakes, the Screwball Chocolate Malt and the Berries and Cream.

The food truck will continue operating. It will circulate through several locations, including the Power Center Food Truck Park, the Galleria Food Truck Park, and the Foodie Trucks Park in Katy.

For additional information, visit www.twistedgrilledcheese.com.