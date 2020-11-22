Police searching for man who set woman on fire in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – A man reportedly set a woman on fire in southeast Houston on Saturday morning, officials said.

Houston Police Department identified the suspect as Harold Celestine, who they expect to charge with aggravated assault of a family member. Celestine is not in custody, according to HPD.

Around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, a caller told Houston dispatch that a woman was screaming in the street on the 6100 block of Ridgeway Drive. The victim told the caller that someone set her on fire, and the caller reported that the woman’s clothes were melting on to her body.

Officers made to the scene at 7:47 a.m. but didn’t apprehend the suspect.

Houston Fire came to the scene and transported the woman to the hospital. The woman’s condition at this time is unknown.