HOUSTON – The Houston Texans beat the New England Patriots, 27-20, at the NRG Stadium on Sunday.

Deshaun Watson threw 344 yards with two touchdowns.

This marks the third victory this season for the Texans.

This game was also the first time NRG Stadium retracted the roof in six years, when the Texans beat the Tennessee Titans, 45-21, in a Week 13 matchup.