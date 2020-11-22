Gas prices in Texas remain low as Thanksgiving approaches.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $1.80 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That price is 44 cents less per gallon compared to this time last year, according to the AAA.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.12 while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $1.68 per gallon, according to the AAA. Currently, Houston drivers are paying around $1.77 per gallon.

Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking 2nd lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.

“Pump prices have fallen slightly since last week as demand for retail gasoline is trending downward and regional supplies have grown recently,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Drivers continue to pay much less for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel compared to this same time last year due to COVID-19 concerns. With health and government officials urging Americans to stay home as the best way to protect yourself and others from getting sick, AAA anticipates at least a 10% drop in travel across the U.S. this Thanksgiving.”

Based on mid-October forecast models, AAA expects some 3.9 million Texans to travel for Thanksgiving -- a one percent drop from 4.2 million in 2019.