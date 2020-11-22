LIST: Here’s what downtown Houston has planned for the holidays

HOUSTON – Houstonians and visitors can celebrate the winter holiday with shopping, sightseeing and special events in downtown Houston.

“Explore the holiday lights on Main Street, snuggle up with your special-someone under Texas’s biggest mistletoe ball, take a twirl on The Ice at Discovery Green and eat, drink and cheers to your heart’s content. There’s no place like Downtown for the holidays,” said Angie Bertinot, Downtown District Director of Marketing and Communications.

Here is a comprehensive list of screenings, performances, virtual programming and other holiday activities.

Downtown Houston Holiday Event Calendar:

Decor

Marriott Marquis Presents Texas Winter Lights

November 20–January 3, 2021, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. daily

Price: $15

The Marriott Marquis Houston brings a new poolside tradition with their Inaugural Texas Winter Lights Event, an interactive walk-through or float under light experience available on the 60,000 square-foot Parkview Terrace.

The hotel’s iconic Texas-shaped lazy river will be surrounded by one-mile of sparkling lights, providing an interactive light experience 110-feet above street level, complete with stunning views of the downtown Houston skyline, overlooking Discovery Green Park.

General Admission tickets are available for the public Monday through Thursday for $15.

www.marriottmarquishouston.com

Holiday Decor on Main Street

November 18–January 3

Stroll along Main Street and take in the twinkling lights bringing the holiday spirit to Downtown Houston! From the larger-than-life “NOEL” at Main Street Square to the sparking trees and banners guiding you from one end of the street to the other, there’s no place like Downtown Houston for the holidays.

www.downtownhouston.org

Holiday Tree at City Hall

December 5– January 3

Free

Stand beneath the towering Holiday Tree at City Hall! Glowing with energy-efficient LED lights, shimmering ornaments and a stunning star topper, the tree lights up the streets of Downtown Houston year after year.

www.houstontx.gov

Theatre

Virtual: An Evening with Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo

November 28, 7 p.m.

$25

Light up your holidays and join Christmas’s favorite couple, Ellen and Clark Griswold, for this virtual salute to the holiday classic National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo lead audiences through this live event as they share their favorite memories and answer your questions in a live audience Q&A.

www.spahouston.org

A Baroque Christmas

December 4-6, 8 p.m.

The holiday season opens with A Baroque Christmas, a Classical Series performance that welcomes back Nicholas McGegan. The program of Baroque repertoire includes great arias from Handel’s Messiah, including “Ev’ry Valley Shall Be Exalted,” “O thou, that tellest good tidings to Zion,” and “The trumpet shall sound.”

This performance will be available via live streaming on Saturday, December 5 at 8 p.m. for those wanting to enjoy the performance from home during their holiday season festivities.

Houston Symphony, houstonsymphony.org

Virtual: Alley Theatre’s A Christmas Carol

December 4–27

Free

In this highly inventive, digital adaptation of the Dickens classic, The Alley Theatre’s resident company of actors assemble online to perform a new production of the heartwarming Christmas story.

With two actors missing and everyone performing from home, the socially distanced troupe brings this holiday classic to imaginative new heights, creating A Christmas Carol like no other.

www.alleytheatre.org

Virtual: Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol

December 5, 12 & 19, 7 p.m.

Starting at $20

In this world premiere online event, interdisciplinary performance collective Manual Cinema takes on Charles Dickens’s holiday classic with a visually inventive adaptation made to broadcast directly to your home.

www.spahouston.org

Virtual: The Snowy Day

December 10, 7:30 p.m.

Free

Enjoy a video presentation of the world premiere of composer Joel Thompson and librettist Andrea Davis Pinkney’s new opera.

Based on the beloved children’s book by Ezra Jack Keats, The Snowy Day shares the heartwarming story of Peter, a young boy exploring New York City on a snowy day, and features the first Black American protagonist of a mainstream children’s book.

www.houstongrandopera.org

Very Merry Pops

December 11–13, 18–20

The Houston Symphony welcomes back former Principal POPS Conductor Michael Krajewski to Jones Hall to lead the cherished family tradition, Very Merry POPS, part of the Bank of America POPS Series.

Returning Houston vocalist Chelsea Cymone also joins the Houston Symphony in this concert with beloved holiday tunes like “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” to get audiences in the festive spirit.

This performance will be live-streamed on December 12 and 19 at 8 p.m.

Houston Symphony, houstonsymphony.org

Market Square Park, 301 Milam

www.marketsquarepark.com

Mistletoe On The Go!

November 17–January 1

Pucker up! Texas’s biggest mistletoe ball is coming back to Downtown this holiday season.

The 150-inch ball of kiss-inducing greenery hanging from a giant 15-foot candy cane will be on view at Market Square Park. Passersby are invited to stand under the massive ball and kiss their sweetheart.

Share your smooches using #XOmistletoe.

Movies at Market Square Park: The Night Before

December 2, 7 p.m.

Free

Get into the holiday spirit with a special screening of The Night Before. Head to Market Square Park for a movie night under the stars and watch three best friends on the hunt for the best Christmas Eve party in New York City.

Movies at Market Square Park: The Muppet Christmas Carol

December 16, 7 p.m.

301 Milam

Grab your blanket or lawn chairs and make your way to Market Square Park for the Christmas classic, The Muppet Christmas Carol. Celebrate the season with the Muppets take on the classic Dickens tale of Ebenezer Scrooge with appearances from your favorites including Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and Fozzie the Bear.

Around Downtown

Sleigh The Holidays At Greenstreet

November 14– January 3

Free

Embrace the season with the lights at GreenStreet. Snap the perfect photo for your greeting cards, have a holly jolly cocktail on a restaurant patio or simply take in the twinkling lights and glitzy decor. Free.

www.greenstreetdowntown.com

Deck The Trees

November 20–January 3

George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida de las Americas

Free

This year, The Alley Theatre’s annual Deck the Trees celebration will take place at the George R. Brown Convention Center, where the display will appear in the large window facing Avenida de las Americas. Mayor Sylvester Turner will flip the official switch to light the Christmas trees and mark the start of the holiday season.

A Houston tradition for the past decade, the annual event coincides with the holiday production of A Christmas Carol and features a variety of festive trees decorated by Houston’s premier designers and sponsored by generous businesses and individuals.

www.avenidahouston.com

Breakfast with Santa

December 2, 19, 20 & 24

Downtown Aquarium, 410 Bagby

Families are invited to the Downtown Aquarium for Breakfast with Santa. Get your socially distanced picture taken with Santa and keep a close eye on the aquarium tank—you may see him swimming with our fish. Reservations required.

www.downtownaquarium.com

Candlelight Holiday Market

December 11-13

Heritage Society, 1100 Bagby

Enjoy a fun outdoor shopping experience around the spacious Connally Plaza at The Heritage Society! The Candlelight Holiday Market will feature live music, food and beverages, unique home and holiday decor and gifts and historical reenactments. Don’t forget to grab a photo with Santa and his Elves!

www.heritagesociety.org

Ugly Christmas Sweater Party

December 19, 7 p.m.

The Rustic, 1836 Polk

Starting at $25

Pull out your most atrocious sweater and head to The Rustic for an Ugly Christmas Sweater Party with Shane Smith & The Saints!

www.therustic.com

Holiday Gingerbread Decorating Class at Phoenicia

Dates TBD

Phoenicia Specialty Foods Downtown, 1001 Austin.

Join Phoenicia Specialty Foods on Zoom to decorate gingerbread houses and holiday cookies and create other fun holiday crafts. Gingerbread kits are available to preorder at the Phoenicia bakery.

www.phoeniciafoods.com/

Discovery Green

The Ice at Discovery Green powered by Green Mountain Energy

Daily, November 13–January 31

Tickets from $11

Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney

Ice skating returns to Downtown Houston this holiday season! Lace-up your skates and get ready for a memorable winter experience on the largest outdoor ice-skating rink in the Southwest, with daily skating events and other programs.

Visit www.discoverygreen.com/ice for a schedule of events, holiday hours and more information.

The Ice at Discovery Green Opening Night

November 13, 5–10 p.m.

Enjoy the crisp open air on the Ice at Discovery Green on opening night! An Instagram-worthy ice sculpture by Reverend Butter will be on display, so be sure to come dressed for selfies galore. www.discoverygreen.com/ice

Cheap Skate Nights

Mondays: November 16 & 30; December 7 & 14; January 4, 11 & 25

$8 per person

www.discoverygreen.com/ice

Skating with the Stars

Tuesdays through January 26, 7–7:15 p.m.

Houston’s top figure skaters perform dazzling demonstrations on The Ice at Discovery Green. www.discoverygreen.com/ice

Music trends through the decades with DJ Mohawk Steve

Wednesdays, November 18–January 27, 7–9 p.m.

Each Wednesday through January 27, enjoy The Ice at Discovery Green accompanied with music from select decades, featuring styles like swing, jazz, disco, Motown, hip-hip, and more. Visit www.discoverygreen.com/ice to view the theme schedule.

Skate with Santa!

Thursdays through December 24, 7–8 p.m.

On Thursday evenings, children of all ages are invited to skate with Santa Claus for a truly merry experience. www.discoverygreen.com/ice

Friday Nights DJs

Fridays (excluding Christmas Day), 7:30–10 p.m.; New Year’s Day, 3:30–6:30 p.m.

With DJs spinning your favorite jams, ice-skating has never been more fun. Bring your friends and family for a perfect winter night on the Ice with lively music.

www.discoverygreen.com/ice