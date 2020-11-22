Discover holiday cheer at ‘Hou-Ville,’ a Dr. Seuss-inspired Christmas experience with a Space City spin

Calling every “Hou” down in “Hou-Ville” who likes Christmas a lot: At a new exhibit near downtown Houston, the holiday fantasy town of “Whoville,” (the Christmas-obsessed village from Dr. Seuss’s 1957 children’s classic, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”) will spring to life, with some Houston-themed flourishes.

The exhibit, aptly dubbed “Hou-Ville,” offers “Christmassy fun the entire family with photo opportunities at each stop along the life-size Hou-Ville City sets, from Santa’s Houston Workshop to an Astro’s-themed Gingerbread House Bakery,” according to a release.

And yes, the hairy, green grump himself will make an appearance. Oh, and the Big Man in Red plans to stop in from time to time.

“Christmas is my FAVORITE time of year and when speaking with our team at Color Social, we knew we had something special we could bring to the city of Houston to spread a little cheer after a really trying year,” said Sherrie Handrinos, co-owner of Hou-ville, in a statement.

Need a muncle for your uncle or a fant for your aunt? A gift shop on-site will sell all sorts of Suessian souvenirs perfect for the Christmas-obsessed Cindy Lou Who’s on your holiday shopping list.

Houston food truck The DoughCone will offer festive treats for purchase.

The holiday experience at Live Nation’s 40 Below, 520 Texas Avenue, Houston, will operate 3 p.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday, December 1 through December 23. The exhibit is closed on Mondays.

Tickets are available online at hou-ville.com. Guests can purchase timed-entry tickets for 90-minute time slots. Admission is $30 for adults and $15 for children on weekdays (Tuesday through Thursday). Come the weekend, rates increase to $40 for adults and $20 for children. Staff will clean and sanitize the exhibit and all contact points between time slots.

For the safety of the staff and guests at Hou-Ville, masks will be required and temperature checks will be conducted upon entry.

For additional information, visit hou-ville.com.

