5 things for Houstonians to know for Wednesday, Oct. 14

Here are things to know for Wednesday, Oct. 14:

1. Baby Nick dies at home hours after being released from Texas Children’s Hospital

After a long legal battle to keep him on life support, 10-month-old Nick Torres died at home Tuesday after being released from the hospital to his family.

In a statement, hospital officials confirmed Nick’s release.

Dr. Joseph Varon, of United Memorial Medical Center, said he helped transport Nick from the hospital to his home, where he died a couple of hours later.

Read more.

2. ‘They’re threatening to kill me and my kids:’ Houston woman seen kicking dog in viral video tells her side of story

The Houston woman seen in a viral video kicking and punching a yelping dog said the dog, which is not hers, had just attacked her 5-year-old son.

Houston Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Unit is investigating the case, but Jay, the accused woman, said an officer told her she likely won’t face charges.

“The Kris Kelly Foundation,” a nonprofit based in California that works “to save animals from abuse” posted the video on Facebook on Saturday, which has been shared by hundreds and viewed thousands of times.

The post included Jay’s name, an incorrect address, a link to her Facebook page, other contact information and numbers for Houston Police and CPS.

Read more.

3. Harris County sets record for turnout on first day of early voting

Voters in Harris County shattered records for turnout Tuesday on the first day of early voting.

According to a tweet from Harris County Clerk’s Office, 115,000 people had voted in the county before 6 p.m. By the times the polls closed for the night, more than 128,000 people had voted across the county.

The record for highest day turnout during early voting was broken after 4 p.m. when the number passed the 100,000 mark. The previous record of 100,005 was set in 2016 on the last day of early voting.

Read more.

4. ‘Winning Texas is possible’: Jill Biden rallies supporters in Houston on first day of early voting

Jill Biden, former second lady and wife of the former vice president, stumped in El Paso, Dallas and Houston on Tuesday -- the first day of early voting in Texas.

At the drive-in rally in Houston, supporters used their horns to cheer on Jill Biden as she talked about her husband’s vision for America and the importance of their votes.

“For the first time in a long time, winning Texas is possible,” Jill Biden said. “Not only for Joe but for the Senate and state House, as well.”

Read more.

5. Texas' attempt to ban common abortion procedure blocked by appeals court

Women in Texas can continue to access the safest and most common procedure used to end a pregnancy in the second trimester, after a federal appeals court Tuesday struck down a state law that would have curtailed its use.

The law would have required doctors to stop the fetus' heart before a dilation and evacuation abortion, except in the case of a medical emergency. Those who violated the law could have faced prison time.

Read more.

More headlines you may be interested in