Spring spa owner investigated for consumer fraud after customers charged for services during shutdown

Spring, Texas – While Blair Med Spa in Spring shut its doors during the early days of the pandemic, customers claim they were still being charged for services they would no longer be able to get.

The Harris County District Attorney’s consumer fraud division is building a case against the spa owner who has not yet been charged with a crime. So far, investigators said nine victims have been identified but believe there may be more.

Julie Smith said she paid $99 a month for a signature facial membership program at Blair Med Spa in Spring.

“The facial plan, it was things other spas charged a lot more for,” Smith said.

When COVID-19 hit and the spa closed its doors, Smith said her credit card was still being charged $99 a month in March, April and May.

“I just assumed I was going to have those credits, for lack of a better word, whenever they opened back up,” Smith said.

As COVID-19 restrictions eased and Houston area businesses started opening back up, Smith used her credit card to book an appointment online.

“They charged my credit card, which I was a little irritated at. I thought I’d be able to talk to them when I got there for my appointment and they’d reverse it. I never got a response,” Smith said.

When she drove to the spa in July, the lights were off and the doors were locked. Smith left with the realization that she’d been charged for services she would no longer be able to get. Smith said she was recently contacted by the Harris County District Attorney’s consumer fraud division and learned she was not alone.

An investigation was launched after the former spa owner and lienholder claimed the owner cashed a more than $31,000 insurance check at a bank by forging his signature.

Smith said the charges to her credit card stopped in June. She said she lost nearly $430 and doubts she will ever see a penny of that money again.

“It’s definitely made me leery of doing memberships where they auto draft your account for sure. I haven’t done one since,” Smith said.

KPRC 2 called the spa owner for comment and awaiting a response.

If you’re a former customer, fraud investigators ask to call the Harris County Constables Dispatch at 281-376-3472.