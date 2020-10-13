Harris County sets record for turnout on first day of early voting

HOUSTON – Harris County set a record Tuesday for turnout on the first day of early voting.

According to a tweet from Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins, about 68,000 votes had been cast by about 1:30 p.m.

“We’ve already shattered the ‘opening day’ record for Early Voting turnout,” Hollins wrote.

We've had a record first day of Early Voting in Harris County. So far over 68,000 votes have been cast, beating the 2016 record.



Polls will be open until 7PM tonight. Visit https://t.co/CHOc7VF4vL for more info. #HarrisVotes #Election2020 #HOUnews pic.twitter.com/IgghstY61y — Harris County Clerk (@HarrisVotes) October 13, 2020

We’ve already shattered the “opening day” record for Early Voting turnout (68k) and there are still more than FIVE HOURS of voting left. Make your voices heard, Harris County!



cc: @HarrisVotes — Chris Hollins (@CGHollins) October 13, 2020

That number had climbed to 84,000 by just after 3 p.m.

The website for the Harris County Clerk’s Election Division reported long lines at several polling places across the county.

There are 122 early-voting locations in Harris County this election cycle, compared to 40 during the 2016 election.

Registered voters are allowed to cast their ballot at any polling place during early voting. The appropriate identification is required.

Go to harrisvotes.com to find a polling place, check wait times, view your sample ballot and review identification requirements.

Early voting ends on Oct. 30.