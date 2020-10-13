66ºF

Local News

Mayor Turner to announce Early Voting Challenge for Houston-area universities

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Decision 2020, Early Voting, Voting, College, Rice University, University of Houston, Texas Southern University
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – As the first day of early voting begins Tuesday, Mayor Sylvester Turner is encouraging young people to participate in the 2020 election.

Turner is joining students at two college campus events to announce the Mayor’s Early Vote College Challenge to inspire the University of Houston, Texas Southern University and Rice University students to vote early.

At 10:30 a.m., Mayor Turner will announce the challenge at a University of Houston rally.

KPRC 2 is live streaming this event. Check back here for more updates.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: