Mayor Turner to announce Early Voting Challenge for Houston-area universities

HOUSTON – As the first day of early voting begins Tuesday, Mayor Sylvester Turner is encouraging young people to participate in the 2020 election.

Turner is joining students at two college campus events to announce the Mayor’s Early Vote College Challenge to inspire the University of Houston, Texas Southern University and Rice University students to vote early.

At 10:30 a.m., Mayor Turner will announce the challenge at a University of Houston rally.

KPRC 2 is live streaming this event. Check back here for more updates.