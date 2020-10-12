Everything you need to know about early voting for the Nov. 3 election

HOUSTON – Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election begins Oct. 13 and ends Oct. 30.

Click here to find early voting locations and hours in Harris County.

Voters can cast a ballot at any location in their county of registration. After early voting is over, Harris County voters can cast their ballot at a countywide polling place or at their precinct on Election Day. Click here to get more information about countywide polling places in Harris County.

Qualified voters can also still vote by mail, but they must send in an Application for Ballot by Mail to the Early Voting Clerk. Those ballots must be returned by mail with a postmark no later than Nov. 3. Ballots that are returned by mail must be received by Nov. 4 in order to be counted. Mail-in ballots can also be returned in person by Nov. 3. Click here for more information about voting by mail.

Voters must be registered and must also present a valid form of identification at the polls.

The seven forms of approved photo identification are:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS);

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS;

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS;

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS;

United States Military Identification Card containing the person's photograph;

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person's photograph; and

United States Passport (book or card)

Click here to check your voter registration status in Harris County.

Voters with questions about how to cast a ballot in upcoming elections can call 1-800-252-VOTE (8683).

To see a sample ballot, click here.

For more information on voting in Texas, click here.

Voting information outside Harris County