By the numbers: Early voting in Harris County

HOUSTON – Early voting in Texas continues until Oct. 30.

In Harris County, voters set a new turnout record for the first day of early voting.

Here’s a closer look at the numbers in Harris County, according to data from the Harris County Clerk’s Office Election Division.

5 busiest early-voting polling places

There are 122 early-voting sites in Harris County this election cycle. Here are the five busiest, according to data from the Harris County Clerk’s Office Election Divison.