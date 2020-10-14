74ºF

Decision 2020

By the numbers: Early voting in Harris County

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Tags: Harris County, Elections, Voting, Early Voting, Local
A sign shows an early-voting polling place in Houston on Oct. 13, 2020.
A sign shows an early-voting polling place in Houston on Oct. 13, 2020. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Early voting in Texas continues until Oct. 30.

In Harris County, voters set a new turnout record for the first day of early voting.

Here’s a closer look at the numbers in Harris County, according to data from the Harris County Clerk’s Office Election Division.

5 busiest early-voting polling places

There are 122 early-voting sites in Harris County this election cycle. Here are the five busiest, according to data from the Harris County Clerk’s Office Election Divison.

  1. Metropolitan Multi-Service Center - 2,356 voters
  2. Lake Houston Church of Christ - 2,293 voters
  3. Jersey Village Municipal Government Center - 2,226 voters
  4. Trini Mendenhall Community Center - 1,966 voters
  5. Richard and Meg Weekley Community Center - 1,964 voters

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: