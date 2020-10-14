By the numbers: Early voting in Harris County

HOUSTON – Early voting in Texas continues until Oct. 30.
In Harris County, voters set a new turnout record for the first day of early voting.
Here’s a closer look at the numbers in Harris County, according to data from the Harris County Clerk’s Office Election Division.
5 busiest early-voting polling places
There are 122 early-voting sites in Harris County this election cycle. Here are the five busiest, according to data from the Harris County Clerk’s Office Election Divison.
- Metropolitan Multi-Service Center - 2,356 voters
- Lake Houston Church of Christ - 2,293 voters
- Jersey Village Municipal Government Center - 2,226 voters
- Trini Mendenhall Community Center - 1,966 voters
- Richard and Meg Weekley Community Center - 1,964 voters