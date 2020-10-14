Harris County voters set another turnout record on second day of early voting

HOUSTON – Voters in Harris County set another early-voting record Wednesday. This time for turnout on the second day of early voting.

According to a tweet from the Harris County Clerk’s Office, there had been 100,000 ballots cast by about 5:20 p.m.

That shattered the previous day-two-early-voting record of 73,542 set in 2016.

This marks the second consecutive day of record-setting voting in Harris County. The county also broke 2016′s turnout record for the first day of early voting on Tuesday with more than 128,000 people voting.