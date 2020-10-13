Ask 2: Since straight-ticket voting has been eliminated in Texas, will party affiliation be listed next to each candidate?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Since they are removing the straight-ticket voting, will the party affiliation be listed next to each candidate?

Answer: Yes. A candidate’s party affiliation will be listed next to or under their name on all 2020 general election ballots in Texas.

In Harris County, party affiliations will be provided in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, and Chinese, according to the county’s sample ballot.

House Bill 25, which eliminated straight-ticket voting, also known as straight-party voting, was introduced in the 85th Texas legislative session in 2017 and became effective Sept. 1, 2020.

The Texas Secretary of State website says that if you wish to vote for all of the candidates affiliated with one party, you should select each candidate one at a time on your ballot.

Here’s a direct link to sample ballot access of counties in our area:

To view your county’s sample ballot, visit the county’s official website.

To access a list of the official website of all 254 Texas counties, click here.

For more information about voting in Texas, contact the Texas Secretary of State office at 1-800-252-VOTE (8683).

