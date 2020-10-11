Jill Biden to travel to Houston, 2 other Texas cities on first day of early voting

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – Jill Biden, the former second lady and the wife of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, will travel to Houston on Tuesday to encourage voters to participate in voting early, according to a release from the Biden-Harris campaign. Earlier that same day, she will also visit El Paso and Dallas.

Early voting in Texas begins on Tuesday.

In Houston, Jill Biden will be joined by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Congressman Al Green, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke and Congresswoman Veronica Escobar will rally voters with Jill Biden in El Paso.

While in Dallas, Jill Biden will be joined by Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, Congressman Marc Veasey, Congressman Colin Allred, and Congressional Candidate Candace Valenzuela.