Have you seen her? Amber Alert issued for missing 17-year-old girl from San Juan

SAN JUAN, Texas – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl from San Juan, Texas that has been missing since Tuesday.

Police said they are searching for Arranza Diaz Larraga, who was last seen around 6:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Cesar Chavez Road in San Juan.

Larraga has been described as being 5′00″, 115 lbs. and blonde with highlights. Larraga is said to have brown eyes and a mole on the inner side of her left knee.

Law enforcement officials believe the teen is in grave or immediate danger. Anyone with information regarding this abduction can call the San Juan Police Department at 956-223-2400.