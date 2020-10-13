Baby Nick dies at home hours after being released from Texas Children’s Hospital

HOUSTON – After a long legal battle to keep him on life support, 10-month-old Nick Torres died at home Tuesday after being released from the hospital to his family.

In a statement, hospital officials confirmed Nick’s release.

A doctor representing Nick’s family said the child died at home a couple of hours after being released from the hospital.

Baby Nick had been at Texas Children’s Hospital since late September after being found unresponsive in a bathtub by one of his parents after he was left unattended in the tub.

Doctors at the hospital claimed Nick was brain dead and that he should be taken off life support, but family members pleaded with doctors to keep him on life support because his heart was still beating.

After several appeals to the courts, judges ruled that the hospital could remove Nick from life support.

Over the weekend, the family’s attorney said that the hospital had agreed to release Nick into the family’s care.