‘Deeply disturbing’: HFD firefighter under investigation after being accused of posting racist, bigoted memes

HOUSTON – A Houston Fire Department firefighter is under investigation after being accused of posting racist and bigoted memes on social media.

Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña said the department’s Professional Standards Office will investigate the content posted on social media to determine if any violations were committed.

The accused firefighter has not been named.

Peña’s full written statement follows:

"These posts are deeply disturbing and have no place in the Houston Fire Department. Any current employee involved with bigoted activity will be held accountable. I take these issues very seriously and have directed the department’s Professional Standards Office to investigate the online content to determine If any violation of department policies was committed. The City of Houston’s Office of Inspector General will also review the complaint.

“Racist memes and otherwise offensive social media posts allegedly made by any member of our department will erode the public’s trust and confidence in the Houston Fire Department. I strongly condemn violence and racism in any form and such actions by members of our department will not be tolerated. Firefighters who have taken the oath to protect and serve must understand that what they do represents this organization. I am confident that the overwhelming majority of Houston firefighters regularly act with integrity and professionalism.”