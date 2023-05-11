PHOTOS: Immaculate Tanglewood traditional overflows with understated elegance

HOUSTON – This elegant abode sits in repose on a lush lot in Houston’s stylish Tanglewood subdivision.

Built in 2010, 5556 Cranbrook Road -- on the market for $6.2 million -- blends modern luxury with understated elegance. Hardwood floors, French doors, and custom cabinetry are only some of the rich details that await its new owners.

Highlights on the first floor include several stunning day rooms, a sophisticated wine vault, and a colossal kitchen.

Upstairs, a luxurious primary suite boasts a charming alcove, a spacious ensuite bathroom, and access to a sprawling, balcony.

Elsewhere, expansive game and media rooms offer an array of spacious environs where groups can gather.

Outdoors, admire the verdant yard from a well-equipped patio, which sports a fireplace, summer kitchen and numerous seating areas.

A multitude of mature trees shelter the estate, providing the property a sense of serenity.

Peruse the photos below for a look through the immaculate mansion. Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes of Compass Real Estate represents the home.

