That porch 👀: Ranch living to the nines in Missouri City; See inside sprawling $2.3M estate

HOUSTON – A Missouri City estate with a pond on four acres of land is on the market for $2.3 million.
The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home has a ton of space -- 5,601-square-feet of it -- but we’re all about the massive front porch and large outdoor living spaces. What a stunning porch. We’ll pull up a rocking chair there anytime.
When you make it inside, the home features two-story open living spaces and soaring ceilings in most of the rooms.
Here’s how the listing puts it: “Bespoke millwork, one-of-a-kind lighting, soaring beamed ceilings and premium flooring throughout. Relax and entertain in exquisite formal dining and great room. Enjoy a chef’s kitchen with upscale appliances and a massive center island. Large bedrooms and bathrooms provide lavish accommodations for friends and family.”
The home also includes a study, laundry room and large pantry.
The country-style estate includes a pond, two barns, animal enclosures, a custom entry gate, a four-car garage with buildable space above.
The home includes multiple fireplaces, an outdoor kitchen and splash pad.