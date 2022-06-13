River Oaks high rise home on market for $5.8M has a hidden surprise; See if you can spot its secret

HOUSTON – A River Oaks high rise residence is on the market for $5,875,000.

The “recently rebuilt” home is 5,481 square feet has one bedroom and one sprawling master bathroom and two half bathrooms on the 25th floor of The Huntingdon.

The high rise home has direct elevator entry. The home has a formal dining area with antique fireplace mantel, concealed storage, and access to one of two private terraces for al fresco dining. A gourmet kitchen is open to a den and informal dining area with adjacent scullery and service entry.

The home has a pine-paneled library with fireplace and access to the main suite with a luxurious bath with separate closets and adjacent interior flex space intended as a parlor or home office but may be altered to create a second bedroom scenario. The massive space has two terraces and four reserved parking spaces.

Take a look through the home and see if you can find the secret space. Hint. Hint: You might grab a good drink here. See the full listing.

2121 Kirby Drive, Unit 25S (TK Images)

There it is above -- a hidden wet bar!

What do you think about this space? Let us know in the comments.

