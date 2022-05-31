PHOTOS: Charming Queen Ann Victorian on the market for $1.2M in Galveston

1923 Avenue M, Galveston, TX 77550 |Gas yard posts and gas fixture over the front door entrance. Fully landscaped yard and working fountain. Located in the Lost Bayou Historic District, the two blocks of houses east of the Bryan Museum are one of the most fully restored blocks in historic Galveston.

GALVESTON, Texas – A palatial, Queen Anne Victorian on a manicured lot in Galveston’s Lost Bayou Historic District is on the market for $1,195,000.

The powder blue home was built in 1886 and survived the 1900 storm. The home has been featured in the Galveston Historical Foundation Homes Tour multiple times.

Inside, the floorplan extends 3,096 square feet and includes four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, one half bath, and a den. Notable features throughout the home include transom windows, tall ceilings, crown molding, exceptional woodwork, hardwood floors, pocket doors, two fireplaces, a screened porch and a second-level balcony.

Outside, there’s a pool, and a garage with a one-bedroom apartment.

The listing is represented by David Bowers of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. For more information on the listing, click here or call (409) 763-2800.

The historical estate is located one block west of the Bryan Museum and minutes from the Pleasure Pier.

Words don’t do justice to this serene space. For a virtual tour of 1923 Avenue M, scroll below.

1923 Avenue M, Galveston, TX 77550 | Circa 1886 Victorian with Italianate architectural features, prominent front porch with ornate brackets, detailed four window bay to the left of the front door. Side front entrance accesses the den and kitchen areas. Working fountain in the foreground inside fenced yard. 2nd floor balconies and porches accessed through the upstairs bedrooms. (Laura Weinberg)

1923 Avenue M, Galveston, TX 77550 |Volumes of intricate detail in this front entrance to this gracious 1886 Victorian. Beautiful original inlaid tile vestibule. Massive double wooden storm doors open to allow access through the double interior doors with notched reliefs panels. Large transom above. Homes Tour medallions and 1900 Storm Survivor plaque on the left. (Laura Weinberg)

1923 Avenue M, Galveston, TX 77550 |Massive original wooden double storm doors, original inlaid tiled vestibule and interior double doors with etched glass. Looking from front porch into the front foyer with staircase newel post. Wall sconce in background was originally gas. On the exterior to the left are the Galveston Historical Foundation Homes Tour medallions and a 1900 Storm survivor plaque. The house did not flood in 2008 Hurricane Ike according to several people that rode out the storm at the house. (Laura Weinberg)

1923 Avenue M, Galveston, TX 77550 |Entry foyer with staircase gong to the 2nd floor and the hallway extending to the downstairs screened porch. Powder room under the staircase. Formal living and dining rooms to the left and den and kitchen access to the right past the staircase. (Laura Weinberg)

1923 Avenue M, Galveston, TX 77550 |Formal living room with centered original fireplace with pocket doors, with burled wood highlighted, to the right leading into the dining room. Bay window area to the left is large enough for table and chairs. Interior wood shutters on the lower sashes of the four bay windows. (Laura Weinberg)

1923 Avenue M, Galveston, TX 77550 |Looking from the pocket doors leading from the dining room into the formal living room. Original fireplace on the left with tiled hearth. Front bay window in the background with four windows with interior shutters. Formal foyer to the left through doorway with massive 1886 transom. Classic Victorian front parlor. (Laura Weinberg)

1923 Avenue M, Galveston, TX 77550 |Formal dining room with the formal living room to the left. Tall ceilings. Matching original fireplaces, each with gas logs. Beautiful wood floors. (Laura Weinberg)

1923 Avenue M, Galveston, TX 77550 |Den with kitchen in the background. Crown molding, original wainscoting, tall baseboards and transoms. (Laura Weinberg)

1923 Avenue M, Galveston, TX 77550 |Den, adjoining the kitchen. Crown molding, tall baseboards and original wainscoting. Beautiful wood floors. (Laura Weinberg)

1923 Avenue M, Galveston, TX 77550 |Light and airy kitchen with quartz countertops, island and Bosch refrigerator & dishwasher and under counter microwave along the west wall. (Laura Weinberg)

1923 Avenue M, Galveston, TX 77550 | Remodeled kitchen with new cabinets and quartz counter tops. Bertazzoni gas range on the left. Bosch refrigerator and dishwasher on the right. Under counter microwave in far right corner. Back door to the screened first floor back porch in far left corner. Windows in the back overlook the pool. (Laura Weinberg)

1923 Avenue M, Galveston, TX 77550 |Staircase with front door & foyer below and primary bedroom suite at the top of the stairs. 4th bedroom and laundry in room in the background. (Laura Weinberg)

1923 Avenue M, Galveston, TX 77550 |Primary bedroom with floor-to-ceiling windows in the background. Original picture rail, tall ceilings, crown molding and tall baseboards. (Laura Weinberg)

1923 Avenue M, Galveston, TX 77550 |Primary bedroom with hallway doorway on the left and double floor-to-ceiling windows on the right accessing the porch above the formal living room bay window below. (Laura Weinberg)

1923 Avenue M, Galveston, TX 77550 |Primary bedroom with hallway doorway in the background. Pocket doors on the left lead into dressing area and ensuite bathroom. (Laura Weinberg)

1923 Avenue M, Galveston, TX 77550 |Looking through the pocket doors between the primary bedroom and the dressing room with the ensuite bath on the left and hallway doorway to the right. (Laura Weinberg)

1923 Avenue M, Galveston, TX 77550 |Lots of cabinetry in the remodeled primary ensuite bath. (Laura Weinberg)

1923 Avenue M, Galveston, TX 77550 |Remodeled primary bathroom with new floor & shower tile. Beautiful soaking tub with balcony view to the right. (Laura Weinberg)

1923 Avenue M, Galveston, TX 77550 |Retiled shower stall retiled bathroom floor and new cabinetry with commode closet to the left. (Laura Weinberg)

1923 Avenue M, Galveston, TX 77550 | 2nd bedroom with windows to the right overlooking the front side yard. Doorway to the right has closet area. Open doorway is to the shared bath with the guest bedroom in the back. Beautiful wood floors. (Laura Weinberg)

1923 Avenue M, Galveston, TX 77550 |2nd bedroom with floor-to-ceiling windows in the background that access porch balcony. Doorway to the right accesses upstairs hallway. Crown molding, tall baseboards and picture railings remain all these years. (Laura Weinberg)

1923 Avenue M, Galveston, TX 77550 |From the doorway on the guest porch, this is the guest bedroom with four large windows, crown molding, tall baseboards and tall ceilings & original picture railings. Bathroom door, with transom above, and closet door to the left. (Laura Weinberg)

1923 Avenue M, Galveston, TX 77550 |Tiled bath between the front 2nd bedroom, on the right, and the guest bedroom on the left. Pedestal sink, wainscoting, large transoms and tall baseboards. (Laura Weinberg)

1923 Avenue M, Galveston, TX 77550 |Remodeled tiled shower stall in bathroom between the front 2nd bedroom and the guest bedroom. (Laura Weinberg)

1923 Avenue M, Galveston, TX 77550 |Fourth bedroom, ideal for a nursery or home office. Floor-to-ceiling window in the background access porch immediately above the front door. Shelving and cabinetry on the right. (Laura Weinberg)

1923 Avenue M, Galveston, TX 77550 |Fourth bedroom has the full stacked washer and dryer. (Laura Weinberg)

1923 Avenue M, Galveston, TX 77550 |Beautiful rear view of the 1886 Victorian with its multitude of porches. Pool in the lower left and walkway to the front on the right. (Laura Weinberg)

1923 Avenue M, Galveston, TX 77550 |Guest room upstairs back porch. Looking from the upstairs hallway doorway. Guest room entrance is a door on the right at the end of the porch overlooking the pool. (Laura Weinberg)

1923 Avenue M, Galveston, TX 77550 |Looking from the downstairs hallway doorway though the screened back porch with pool in the background. (Laura Weinberg)

1923 Avenue M, Galveston, TX 77550 |Side front porch with door into the den. (Laura Weinberg)

1923 Avenue M, Galveston, TX 77550 |Guest quarters above, garage below and attached shed to the left. Chicago vintage brick for the patio. (Laura Weinberg)

1923 Avenue M, Galveston, TX 77550 |2nd floor carriage house apartment with shiplap walls and ceiling overlooking the pool and patio area. Heated and cooled by mini-split system mounted in upper left corner. (Laura Weinberg)

1923 Avenue M, Galveston, TX 77550 |Guest quarters above the garage with bathroom door on the left. (Laura Weinberg)

