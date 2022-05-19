‘Meticulously restored’: Queen Anne Victorian in historic Houston neighborhood listed for $1.1M

A palatial, Queen Anne Victorian on a manicured double lot in Houston’s historic Brooke Smith neighborhood is on the market for $1,095,000.

The home was built in 1906 and is described in its listing as “meticulously restored to historic splendor and updated with modern comforts.”

The floorplan extends 3,192 square feet and includes four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, one half bath, a study, and a media room. A striking stairway near the main entry leads to the second floor media room. Notable features throughout the home include stained glass windows, custom-painted wallpaper, pine flooring, bespoke window treatments and some 26 chandeliers.

Outside, there’s a formal garden, fountain, mature trees, a courtyard, and a two-car garage with a one-bedroom apartment.

The Inner Loop estate is located minutes from downtown Houston, the museum district and the Texas Medical Center.

The listing is represented by Kay Harnden of Coldwell Banker Realty. For more information on the listing, click here or call (713) 822-3814.

Words don’t do justice to this stunning space. For a virtual tour of 311 Cordell Street, scroll below.

311 Cordell Street, Houston, TX 77009 (Photo by Stephen Gutierrez)

