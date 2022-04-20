PHOTOS: Luxe, historical Galveston Bay estate on market for $8.8M

LA PORTE, Texas – You might be a little confused about where you are when you look at the home for sale at 102 South R Street in La Porte.

The massive abode, built in 1930, has a style reminiscent of the Hamptons, but we suppose the palm trees give away its true Gulf Coast location.

And what a location it is. The house, updated with lots of features and amenities, is surrounded by extensive grounds totaling 20 acres -- and 800 feet of that is Galveston Bay frontage.

Each room in the main house includes an en suite bath. The estate also has two guest houses. The first has four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, two living areas, an elevator and exercise room. The second guest house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. A pool house has two changing rooms with beds.

In addition to the living areas, there are two piers with patios on the property that feature multiple boat slips docks. There is also a 7,200-square-foot storage warehouse.

Ad

The estate also features a covered, fully equipped kitchen, a pool, spa and lighted courts for tennis and basketball.

The property, the listing notes, is also located across the street from Bay Forest Golf Course and a short boat ride away from the Houston Yacht Club.

Take a look through these photos provided by Compass of this luxurious Gulf Coast home on the market for $8,800,000 about 30 miles from Houston.

102 South R Street in La Porte, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

102 South R Street in La Porte, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

102 South R Street in La Porte, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

102 South R Street in La Porte, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

102 South R Street in La Porte, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

102 South R Street in La Porte, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

102 South R Street in La Porte, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

102 South R Street in La Porte, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

102 South R Street in La Porte, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

102 South R Street in La Porte, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

102 South R Street in La Porte, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

102 South R Street in La Porte, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

102 South R Street in La Porte, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

102 South R Street in La Porte, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

102 South R Street in La Porte, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

102 South R Street in La Porte, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

102 South R Street in La Porte, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

102 South R Street in La Porte, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

102 South R Street in La Porte, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

102 South R Street in La Porte, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

102 South R Street in La Porte, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

102 South R Street in La Porte, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

102 South R Street in La Porte, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

102 South R Street in La Porte, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

MORE:

Looking for more posh Texas properties? Go to our real estate page or subscribe to our free weekly newsletter, House 2 Home.