House hunting in Kemah: Breathtaking abode offers oasis of luxury for $1.4 M

HOUSTON – Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’re searching for new images to tack to your dream home vision board, or you just need something to look at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this incredible Kemah abode.

By the numbers: 705 Harborside Way, Kemah, TX 77565 | $1,375,000 | 5,012 square feet | 2006 (year built) | 4 bedrooms | 3 bathrooms | 2 fireplaces | 1 pool

The contemporary gem near Galveston Bay in the gated community of Waterford Harbor is on the market for $1,375,000.

Built in 2006, the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home has a bright white stucco veneer exterior, a third-story observation tower and a 49-foot lap pool on a landscaped lot.

Inside, “vaulted walls of Venetian plaster reach 22-foot, faux-painted wood beam trusses in the enormous great room,” the listing reads. “Exotic stones, designer chandeliers, Peacock pavers and Walker Zanger tiles are prevalent in the home. White oak, antiqued hardwood flooring flows throughout the first and second levels.”

Ad

The exclusive Waterford Harbor community offers several amenities including access to the neighboring arena.

The luxe listing is represented by Patricia Savage of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty. For more information on the listing, visit har.com.

Words just don’t do justice to this Waterford Harbor estate. Scroll below for a virtual tour of 705 Harborside Way.

705 Harborside Way, Kemah, TX 77565 (Images courtesy of Patricia Savage of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

705 Harborside Way, Kemah, TX 77565 (Image provided by Patricia Savage of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

705 Harborside Way, Kemah, TX 77565 (Image provided by Patricia Savage of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

705 Harborside Way, Kemah, TX 77565 (Images courtesy of Patricia Savage of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

705 Harborside Way, Kemah, TX 77565 (Images courtesy of Patricia Savage of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

705 Harborside Way, Kemah, TX 77565 (Images courtesy of Patricia Savage of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

705 Harborside Way, Kemah, TX 77565 (Images courtesy of Patricia Savage of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

705 Harborside Way, Kemah, TX 77565 (Images courtesy of Patricia Savage of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

705 Harborside Way, Kemah, TX 77565 (Images courtesy of Patricia Savage of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

705 Harborside Way, Kemah, TX 77565 (Image provided by Patricia Savage of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

705 Harborside Way, Kemah, TX 77565 (Image provided by Patricia Savage of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

705 Harborside Way, Kemah, TX 77565 (Images courtesy of Patricia Savage of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

705 Harborside Way, Kemah, TX 77565 (Images courtesy of Patricia Savage of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

705 Harborside Way, Kemah, TX 77565 (Image provided by Patricia Savage of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

705 Harborside Way, Kemah, TX 77565 (Images courtesy of Patricia Savage of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

705 Harborside Way, Kemah, TX 77565 (Images courtesy of Patricia Savage of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

705 Harborside Way, Kemah, TX 77565 (Images courtesy of Patricia Savage of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

705 Harborside Way, Kemah, TX 77565 (Images courtesy of Patricia Savage of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

705 Harborside Way, Kemah, TX 77565 (Images courtesy of Patricia Savage of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

705 Harborside Way, Kemah, TX 77565 (Image provided by Patricia Savage of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

MORE:

Looking for more posh Texas properties? Go to our real estate page or subscribe to our free weekly newsletter, House 2 Home.