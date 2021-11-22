68º

Features

‘Downton Abbey’ or HTX? Regal River Oaks manor offers English elegance for $20M

Majestic Houston mansion on the market offers sweeping staircases, serene views and the opulence of a bygone era

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: River Oaks, home buying, real estate
3781 Willowick Road, Houston, TX 77019 (HAR)

HOUSTON – A majestic River Oaks manor is on the market for $20 million.

The home, completed in 1950, sits on 1.63 acres. The ritzy residence at 3781 Willowick Road is described in its listing as offering “an exceptional floor plan enhanced by spectacular scale, substantial ceiling heights, and serene views from the steel and glass windows and doors opening to the surrounding park-like setting.”

The 7,211-square-foot abode has four to five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a paneled library and four fireplaces.

The pricey property is represented by Laura Sweeney of Houston, Compass RE Texas, LLC. For more information on the listing, visit har.com.

Words just don’t do justice to this enchanted estate. Scroll below for a virtual tour through 3781 Willowick Road.

3781 Willowick Road, Houston, TX 77019 (HAR)
3781 Willowick Road, Houston, TX 77019 (HAR)
3781 Willowick Road, Houston, TX 77019 (HAR)
3781 Willowick Road, Houston, TX 77019 (HAR)
3781 Willowick Road, Houston, TX 77019 (HAR)
3781 Willowick Road, Houston, TX 77019 (HAR)
3781 Willowick Road, Houston, TX 77019 (HAR)
3781 Willowick Road, Houston, TX 77019 (HAR)
3781 Willowick Road, Houston, TX 77019 (HAR)
3781 Willowick Road, Houston, TX 77019 (HAR)

More:

Looking for more posh Texas properties? Go to our real estate page or subscribe to our free weekly newsletter, House 2 Home.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019. During her time in H-Town, she's covered everything from fancy Houston homes to tropical storms. Previously, she worked at Austin Monthly Magazine and KAGS TV, where she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work as a digital producer.

email

twitter