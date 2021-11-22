‘Downton Abbey’ or HTX? Regal River Oaks manor offers English elegance for $20M

HOUSTON – A majestic River Oaks manor is on the market for $20 million.

The home, completed in 1950, sits on 1.63 acres. The ritzy residence at 3781 Willowick Road is described in its listing as offering “an exceptional floor plan enhanced by spectacular scale, substantial ceiling heights, and serene views from the steel and glass windows and doors opening to the surrounding park-like setting.”

The 7,211-square-foot abode has four to five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a paneled library and four fireplaces.

The pricey property is represented by Laura Sweeney of Houston, Compass RE Texas, LLC. For more information on the listing, visit har.com.

Words just don’t do justice to this enchanted estate. Scroll below for a virtual tour through 3781 Willowick Road.

3781 Willowick Road, Houston, TX 77019 (HAR)

