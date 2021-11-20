Fancy a swim? Ritzy River Oaks mansion on the market boasts bonkers indoor pool

House hunting? Let’s say you have some specific criteria for your dream digs: You need a home -- wait, scratch that, make it a mansion -- with square footage rivaling a small department store, seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms is ideal, a chandelier in every room is an essential, a massive indoor pool is a must-have you can’t live without and it’s all gotta be located on one of the most desirable streets in one of the most expensive neighborhoods in the in the area. Oh, and you just won’t settle for anything under $15,999,999 million.

Well, we’ve got some stellar news for you: An opulent 21,500-square-foot abode on River Oaks Boulevard is up for grabs -- and it’s perfect for you.

Yes, inside, marble, columns, gold accents and lavish sitting rooms abound, but the lavish indoor pool is unequivocally the home’s draw-dropping, conversation-starting standout, featuring a glass panel ceiling, multiple chandeliers,seating areas and palms.

“The sun soaked pool area can be viewed or accessed through multiple rooms in the house, making it the heart of the home,” the property listing reads.

The pricey property is represented by Nancy Almodovar, President and CEO of Nan and Company Properties. For more information on the listing, visit har.com.

Words just don’t do justice to this pricey pad. Scroll below for a virtual tour through 2115 River Oaks Boulevard.

2115 River Oaks Boulevard (HAR)

