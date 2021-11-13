PHOTOS: Eccentric Sugar Land estate has its own in-home club room complete with bar, dance floor

House hunting? Let’s say you have some specific criteria for your dream digs: You need a home with square footage rivaling a small department store, seven bedrooms and 9 bathrooms is ideal, an elaborate living room water feature/ bridge combo is an essential, an in-home club with its own bar, game room and dance floor is a must-have you can’t live without and it’s all gotta be located on one of the most desirable streets in one of the most expensive neighborhoods in area. Oh, and you just won’t settle for anything under $4.75 million.

Well, we’ve got some stellar news for you: An eccentric estate nestled along the Sweetwater Golf Course is up for grabs -- and it’s perfect for you.

So, what else does this $4.75 million home offer besides a palace-like feel and it’s own in-home party room? We’re glad you asked. Other notable features include a home theater complete with its own ticket booth and marquee sign, a home gym, wine room and pool.

The pricey property is represented by Sammy Younis of RE/MAX Southwest. For more information on the listing, visit har.com.

Words just don’t do justice to this odd abode. Scroll below for a virtual tour through 21 Grand Manor.

21 Grand Manor, Sugar Land, TX 77479 (HAR)

More:

