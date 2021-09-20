OMG -- That’s a media room? This Texas abode on the market has an airplane cabin-themed home theater

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’re a frequent flyer, you’re searching for new images to tack to your dream home vision board, or you just need something to gawk at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this unusual Texas home on the market.

By the numbers: 5312 N Scout Island Cir, Austin, TX 78731 | $4,500,000 | 4,809 square feet | 2010 (year built) | 4 bedrooms | 5 bathrooms | 1 airplane cabin

There’s nary a week that passes, when, in some corner of the Lone Star State, an awe striking abode best described as an “oddity” graces the market. Enter 5312 North Scout Island Circle, a luxurious Austin domicile asking $4,500,000. A glimpse of the home’s crisp modern exterior and passersby are likely to assume the property is magnificently accoutered though predictably modern. It’s not -- well, at least not entirely.

Every room adheres to the conventions of the modern aesthetic (severe lines, sparse décor, muted colors, windows galore) except one -- the media room, which was designed to emulate an airplane cabin. Outfitted with cabin windows, overhead compartments and actual Delta aircraft seats, the room’s resemblance to a plane is incredible.

Other amenities of note include an hill country views, a large deck, hot tub and access to a boat dock.

“Award-winning architecture completed in 2010 after several years of thoughtful design,” the listing boasts. “A combination of elegant mid-century style with waterfront modern features & extraordinary quality. This home was constructed as two exterior wings connected by an interior courtyard, expertly situated in a way that shields the view of neighboring homes while maximizing the hillside scenery. Every detail is strategic, of the highest quality and contributes to the aura of sanctuary & tranquility. This residence is ready for an owner desiring the boating lifestyle with unique access to Lake Austin on a protected cove with an exclusive deeded boat dock + slip + boat.”

If you’ve got $4,500,000 burning a hole in your pocket and you’re ready to pony up the big bucks to call this property your forever home, give listing agent Dylan Everett a ring at (512) 680-7523. For more information on the listing, click here.

Even if you’re not interested in relocating to Austin, you can still enjoy a tour of this interesting abode, courtesy of the internet.

Scroll through the slideshow above for a virtual tour.

