Not in a galaxy far, far away: Houston’s $4.3M ‘Darth Vader House’ is the eclectic estate you’re looking for

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’re a science-fiction film junkie, you’re searching for new images to tack to your dream home vision board, or you just need something to gawk at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this unusual Houston home on the market.

By the numbers: 3201 University Boulevard, Houston, TX 77005 | $4,300,000 | 1992 (year built) | 7,040 square feet | 4 bedrooms | 5 bathrooms | 1unforgettable facade

House hunting? Let’s say you have some specific criteria for your dream digs: You’re searching for a sinister sanctum where you can plot galactic domination and channel the Dark Side of the Force. Oh, and you need the perfect place to display your many life-size storm troopers.

We’ve got some stellar news for you: A futuristic, 7,040-square-foot fortress just graced the market -- and it’s not in a galaxy far, far away. Dubbed “The Darth Vader House,” the eclectic estate is stationed at 3201 University Boulevard is Houston’s West University Place neighborhood. Now, for the bad news. Unfortunately, the house does not come equipped with its own planet-destroying superlaser.

The home features four bedrooms, five bathrooms and an unforgettable facade.

“Nothing else like it in the area,” the listing reads. . . a markedly modest description we consider something of an understatement.