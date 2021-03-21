Do you live in one of the best places to raise a family in Texas?

Three Houston-area locales are among the best places to raise a family in Texas, according to Niche, a ranking and review site that helps users select schools and places to live.

The Houston-area locales of distinction include … drumroll, please .. . The Woodlands (No.3), Cinco Ranch (No.4) and Fulshear (No.8).

Niche determined the rankings using millions of reviews from residents and data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the U.S. Department of Education. The quality of local schools, safety, affordability, and access to family amenities among the key factors that Niche considered.

Scroll below for a list of Niche’s best places to live in Texas, with information and descriptions provided by Niche.

The top 10 best places to raise a family in Texas, according to Niche

1. Rollingwood (Austin)

Rollingwood is a suburb of Austin with a population of 1,532. Rollingwood is in Travis County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Rollingwood offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Rollingwood there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Rollingwood tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Rollingwood are highly rated.

Ad

Population: 1,532

Median home value: $1,103,100

Median rent: $3,501

Median household income: $193,750

2. Cotton Creek South (Richardson)

Cotten Creek South is a neighborhood in Richardson, Texas with a population of 1,108. Cotten Creek South is in Dallas County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Cotten Creek South offers residents a sparse urban feel and most residents own their homes. In Cotten Creek South there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many retirees live in Cotten Creek South and residents tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Cotten Creek South are highly rated.

Population: 1,108

Median home value: $329,500

Median rent: $2,050

Median household income: $137,656

Families with children: 42%

3. The Woodlands

The Woodlands is a city in Texas with a population of 113,819. The Woodlands is in Montgomery County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in The Woodlands offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes. In The Woodlands there are a lot of restaurants and parks. Many families live in The Woodlands and residents tend to lean conservative. The public schools in The Woodlands are highly rated.

Ad

Population:113,819

Median home value: $374,200

Median rent: $1,566

Median household income: $122,634

4. Cinco Ranch (Houston)

Cinco Ranch is a suburb of Houston with a population of 16,437. Cinco Ranch is in Fort Bend County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Cinco Ranch offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes. Many families live in Cinco Ranch and residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Cinco Ranch are highly rated.

Population: 16,437

Median home value: $373,600

Median rent: $1,375

Median household income: $141,752

5. Coppell (Dallas)

Coppell is a suburb of Dallas with a population of 41,645. Coppell is in Dallas County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Coppell offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes. In Coppell there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many families live in Coppell and residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Coppell are highly rated.

Ad

Population: 41,645

Median home value: $388,800

Median rent: $1,450

Median household income: $122,340

6. Southlake (Fort Worth)

Southlake is a suburb of Fort Worth with a population of 31,292. Southlake is in Tarrant County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Southlake offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Southlake there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Southlake tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Southlake are highly rated.

Population: 31,292

Median home value: $676,900

Median rent: $1,367

Median household income: $240,248

7. Timberbrook (Plano)

Timberbrook is a neighborhood in Plano, Texas with a population of 5,843. Timberbrook is in Collin County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Timberbrook offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes. In Timberbrook there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many families live in Timberbrook and residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Timberbrook are highly rated.

Ad

Population: 5,843

Median home value: $327,183

Median rent: $2,569

Median household income: $115,750

Families with children: 40%

8. Fulshear

Fulshear is a town in Texas with a population of 9,906. Fulshear is in Fort Bend County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Fulshear offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. Many families live in Fulshear and residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Fulshear are highly rated.

Population: 9,906

Median home value: $399,300

Median rent: $2,594

Median household income: $166,863

9. University Park (Dallas)

University Park is a suburb of Dallas with a population of 25,036. University Park is in Dallas County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in University Park offers residents a sparse suburban feel and most residents own their homes. In University Park there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many young professionals live in University Park and residents tend to lean liberal. The public schools in University Park are highly rated.

Ad

Population: 25,036

Median home value: $1,295,500

Median rent: $2,069

Median household income: $224,485

10. Canyon Creek South (Richardson)

Canyon Creek South is a neighborhood in Richardson, Texas with a population of 4,365. Canyon Creek South is in Dallas County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Canyon Creek South offers residents a sparse urban feel and most residents own their homes. In Canyon Creek South there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many retirees live in Canyon Creek South and residents tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Canyon Creek South are highly rated.

Population: 4,365

Median home value: $413,317

Median rent: $1,297

Median household income: $135,572

Families with children: 39%

View the ranking in its entirety here.

More:

Looking for more real estate news? Go to our real estate page or subscribe to our free weekly newsletter, House 2 Home.