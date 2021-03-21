Do you live in one of the best places to raise a family in Texas?

Three Houston-area locales are among the best places to raise a family in Texas, according to Niche, a ranking and review site that helps users select schools and places to live.
The Houston-area locales of distinction include … drumroll, please .. . The Woodlands (No.3), Cinco Ranch (No.4) and Fulshear (No.8).
Niche determined the rankings using millions of reviews from residents and data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the U.S. Department of Education. The quality of local schools, safety, affordability, and access to family amenities among the key factors that Niche considered.
Scroll below for a list of Niche’s best places to live in Texas, with information and descriptions provided by Niche.
The top 10 best places to raise a family in Texas, according to Niche
1. Rollingwood (Austin)
Rollingwood is a suburb of Austin with a population of 1,532. Rollingwood is in Travis County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Rollingwood offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Rollingwood there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Rollingwood tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Rollingwood are highly rated.
Population: 1,532
Median home value: $1,103,100
Median rent: $3,501
Median household income: $193,750
2. Cotton Creek South (Richardson)
Cotten Creek South is a neighborhood in Richardson, Texas with a population of 1,108. Cotten Creek South is in Dallas County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Cotten Creek South offers residents a sparse urban feel and most residents own their homes. In Cotten Creek South there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many retirees live in Cotten Creek South and residents tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Cotten Creek South are highly rated.
Population: 1,108
Median home value: $329,500
Median rent: $2,050
Median household income: $137,656
Families with children: 42%
3. The Woodlands
The Woodlands is a city in Texas with a population of 113,819. The Woodlands is in Montgomery County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in The Woodlands offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes. In The Woodlands there are a lot of restaurants and parks. Many families live in The Woodlands and residents tend to lean conservative. The public schools in The Woodlands are highly rated.
Population:113,819
Median home value: $374,200
Median rent: $1,566
Median household income: $122,634
4. Cinco Ranch (Houston)
Cinco Ranch is a suburb of Houston with a population of 16,437. Cinco Ranch is in Fort Bend County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Cinco Ranch offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes. Many families live in Cinco Ranch and residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Cinco Ranch are highly rated.
Population: 16,437
Median home value: $373,600
Median rent: $1,375
Median household income: $141,752
5. Coppell (Dallas)
Coppell is a suburb of Dallas with a population of 41,645. Coppell is in Dallas County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Coppell offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes. In Coppell there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many families live in Coppell and residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Coppell are highly rated.
Population: 41,645
Median home value: $388,800
Median rent: $1,450
Median household income: $122,340
6. Southlake (Fort Worth)
Southlake is a suburb of Fort Worth with a population of 31,292. Southlake is in Tarrant County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Southlake offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Southlake there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Southlake tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Southlake are highly rated.
Population: 31,292
Median home value: $676,900
Median rent: $1,367
Median household income: $240,248
7. Timberbrook (Plano)
Timberbrook is a neighborhood in Plano, Texas with a population of 5,843. Timberbrook is in Collin County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Timberbrook offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes. In Timberbrook there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many families live in Timberbrook and residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Timberbrook are highly rated.
Population: 5,843
Median home value: $327,183
Median rent: $2,569
Median household income: $115,750
Families with children: 40%
8. Fulshear
Fulshear is a town in Texas with a population of 9,906. Fulshear is in Fort Bend County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Fulshear offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. Many families live in Fulshear and residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Fulshear are highly rated.
Population: 9,906
Median home value: $399,300
Median rent: $2,594
Median household income: $166,863
9. University Park (Dallas)
University Park is a suburb of Dallas with a population of 25,036. University Park is in Dallas County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in University Park offers residents a sparse suburban feel and most residents own their homes. In University Park there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many young professionals live in University Park and residents tend to lean liberal. The public schools in University Park are highly rated.
Population: 25,036
Median home value: $1,295,500
Median rent: $2,069
Median household income: $224,485
10. Canyon Creek South (Richardson)
Canyon Creek South is a neighborhood in Richardson, Texas with a population of 4,365. Canyon Creek South is in Dallas County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Canyon Creek South offers residents a sparse urban feel and most residents own their homes. In Canyon Creek South there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many retirees live in Canyon Creek South and residents tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Canyon Creek South are highly rated.
Population: 4,365
Median home value: $413,317
Median rent: $1,297
Median household income: $135,572
Families with children: 39%
