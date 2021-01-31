Do you live in one of the 10 wealthiest cities in Texas?

A new ranking from data provider HomeSnacks ranked the wealthiest cities in Texas for 2021.

The company, which only considered places with a population of at least 5,000, analyzed several factors to determine where the state’s 1 percent live: poverty rate, median household income, and unemployment rate, as well as a look at “where the richest of the rich live.” All in all, 353 of the state’s communities were included in the ranking.

So what city topped the list? San Antonio suburb Terrell Hills earned the distinction a the state’s wealthiest city -- yet again. The affluent alcove some five miles northeast of downtown San Antonio topped HomeSnacks’ 2020 and 2019 lists of the Lone Star State’s richest cities.

Terrel Hills, a city of some 5,371, has a median household income of almost $181,979, an unemployment rate of 1.2 percent and 0.7 poverty rate. Nearby Alamo Heights broke into the top 10 this year, securing the tenth slot on the ranking, up from 32 last year.

Two well-to-do Houston-area communities also secured spots on the list. Bellaire, fourth on the list, with a population of 18,815 boasts a median household income of $206,734, a 2 percent unemployment rate, and a 2.3 percent poverty rate while West University Place, sixth on the list, totes a median household income of $250,001, a 2.6 unemployment rate and a 1.7 percent poverty rate.

The Dallas-Fort Worth metro area had a strong showing on the ranking, repping half the state’s 10 wealthiest cities, including Highland Park, second on the list, Celina, third on the list, Southlake, fifth on the list, Prosper, seventh on the list and Melissa, ninth on the list.

Here are the 10 wealthiest cities in Texas in 2021, according to HomeSnacks:

1. Terrell Hills (San Antonio)

Population: 5,371

Rank last year: 1

Median household income: $181,979

Unemployment rate: 1.2 percent

Poverty rate: 0.7 percent

2. Highland Park (Dallas-Fort Worth)

Population: 9,168

Rank last year: 3

Median household income: $211,136

Unemployment rate: 1.4 percent

Poverty rate: 2.3 percent

3. Celina (Dallas-Fort Worth)

Population: 11,116

Rank last year: 14

Median household income: $124,375

Unemployment rate: 1 percent

Poverty rate: 0.7 percent

4. Bellaire (Houston)

Population: 18,815

Rank last year: 2

Median household income: $206,734

Unemployment rate: 2 percent

Poverty rate: 2.3 percent

5. Southlake (Dallas-Fort Worth)

Population: 31,292

Rank last year: 8

Median household income: $240,248

Unemployment rate: 2.2 percent

Poverty rate: 2.5 percent

6. West University Place (Houston)

Population: 15,603

Rank last year: 5

Median household income: $250,001

Unemployment rate: 2.6 percent

Poverty rate: 1.7 percent

7. Prosper (Dallas-Fort Worth)

Population: 22,517

Rank last year: 12

Median household income: $146,733

Unemployment rate: 2.1 percent

Poverty rate: 2.4 percent

8. Fair Oaks Ranch (San Antonio)

Population: 9,944

Rank last year: 9

Median household income: $128,398

Unemployment rate: 1.8 percent

Poverty rate: 3 percent

9. Melissa (Dallas-Fort Worth)

Population: 9,487

Rank last year: 4

Median household income: $118,348

Unemployment rate: 2.2 percent

Poverty rate: 1.1 percent

10. Alamo Heights (San Antonio)

Population: 8,374

Rank last year: 32

Median household income: $141,048

Unemployment rate: 1 percent

Poverty rate: 4.4 percent

View the ranking in its entirety here.

