Buckle your seat belts car lovers! A jaw-dropping, car-themed compound in North Texas just hit the market

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’re a self-described gearhead with a need for speed, you’re searching for new images to tack to your man cave vision board, or you just need something to gawk at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this jaw-dropping Texas property on the market.

By the numbers: 14250 Chaparral Ln, Roanoke, TX 76177 | $7,999,000 | 1910 (year built) | 7,419 square feet | 5 bedrooms | 7 bathrooms | 10 acre lot | 10-car garage | 1 gun range

Fellow Zillow-surfers, say hello to 14250 Chaparral Lane, a wild, car-themed compound sitting on ten acres in the North Texas town of Roanoke.

The 7,419-square-foot compound reps five-bedroom, seven-bathrooms, a swimming pool, an event space that can accommodate a group of sixty, a gun range, a 10-car garage and a fully functioning mechanic shop complete with car lifts, a tire changer, and a paint application booth. Oh, and an asking price of $7,999,000.

The grounds are littered with antique car memorabilia. Old gas station signs, rusted gas pumps, vintage cars and traffic lights pepper the property. Look closely through the photos in the gallery above and you’ll spot the most inconceivable of objects constructed from car parts -- a sink, countless chairs, and even a breakfast nook.

Christy Berry with Compass RE Texas, LLC. is handling the listing. If you’ve got $7,999,000 burning a hole in your pocket and you’re ready to pony up the big bucks to call this outrageous, auto-themed outpost your forever home, give Barrett a ring at (254) 722-9587. For more information on the listing, visit HAR.com.

Whether or not you have nearly $8 million to spare to fulfill your wildest “Fast and Furious” dreams, you can still enjoy this abode, courtesy of the internet.

Now, enough with the words. Why blab on and on about these incredible accommodations when we can let these photos talk the talk for us? Scroll through the slideshow above to take a peek inside this one-of-a-kind space.

