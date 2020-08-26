Be a ‘Fixer Upper’ homeowner for a night -- or two: 9 beloved Chip & Jo homes you can rent on Airbnb

Hankering for a small-town escape but don’t want to drive too far? Is HGTV hands-down your favorite channel? Do you consider yourself a connoisseur of the modern farmhouse aesthetic? If you answered yes to any of these questions, we’ve got great news for you. We’ve found you an assortment of vacation homes perfect for your next weekend getaway.

For you, we have cozy digs designed by Waco’s very own Chip and Joanna Gaines. 9 of the homes featured on the couple’s HGTV home makeover show “Fixer Upper” are now up for grabs on Airbnb.

Binge “Fixer Upper” while you live it up in one of these Insta-worthy Airbnb’s featured on the wildly popular HGTV show. Many of the homes, located in and around Waco, are a hop, skip and a jump away from some of the city’s hottest tourist locales, including Magnolia Market at the Silos.

Peruse the list below to see 9 homes featured on “Fixer Upper” that are now available to rent on Airbnb.

The Baby Blue House (Season 3, Episode 15)

Full Screen 1 / 17 The Baby Blue House

Capacity: 6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 5 beds, 2 baths

Rate: $175/night

The listing: “The Baby Blue Cottage, featured in Season 3 of Fixer Upper has a fun ecklectic vibe and so many unique design features. The house boasts an open concept kitchen, bonus sunroom/living space with daybed and an isolated master bedroom. Joanna’s design has been painstakingly recreated to closely match her original furnishings and feel. The house is on a quiet tree lined street, a short 7 minute drive to the Silos. Close to downtown, coffee shops, restaurants, Cameron Park and Baylor University.”

The German Schmear House (Season 3, Episode 8)

Full Screen 1 / 19 The German Schmear House

Capacity: 8 guests, 4 bedrooms, 4 beds, 2.5 baths

Rate: $260/night

The listing: “Tucked away on a quiet street in the Mountainview area, our home will be the space you need to have fun and relax. You will be centrally located (HEB, Target, and Starbucks are right down the road) and not far at all from downtown, the Silos, and Baylor. This newly renovated space provides you with a big open living area, a spacious backyard, four cozy bedrooms, and a beautiful kitchen. For those wanting to retreat and for those wanting to entertain, we have the place for you.”

The Bicycle House (Season 1, Episode 12)

Full Screen 1 / 15 The Bicycle House

Capacity: 8 guests, 3 bedrooms, 5 beds, 2 baths

Rate: $263/night

The listing: “The Bicycle House, built in 1910, is close to The Silos (1.3 miles), Baylor University, Cameron Park, restaurants and dining, family-friendly activities and nightlife. You’ll love staying here because of the high ceilings, the kitchen, porches and decks, the comfy beds and the peaceful neighborhood. The Bicycle House, also called the Mailander House is a great place to relax and unwind.”

The Shotgun House (Season 3, Episode 14)

Full Screen 1 / 9 Shotgun House

Capacity: 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bed, 1 bath

Rate: $270/night

The listing: “This distinctive house, popularized by appearing on Fixer Upper, stands just a block from the Silos and Waco’s vibrant downtown scene. The sunny space contains large windows and beautiful hardwood floors that lead from the front door, past the gourmet kitchen, to your cozy sleeping quarters. Conveniently located near great dining and wonderful shopping opportunities, allows you to take in all Waco has to offer.”

RELATED: You can stay the night at this ‘Fixer Upper’ home listed on Airbnb

The Giraffe House (Season 4, Episode 15)

Full Screen 1 / 26 The Giraffe House

Capacity: 8 guests, 4 bedrooms, 5 beds, 2 baths

Rate: $286

The listing: “The Giraffe House - featured on HGTV’s Fixer Upper in Season 4, Episode 15 is available for your one of a kind stay when visiting Waco. Just minutes from downtown Waco and everything Magnolia and Baylor, this 3 bedroom cozy home has everything you will need for a comfortable and memorable vacation, get away, birthday trip, girl’s trip or corporate stay!”

The Houseboat (Season 4, Episode 9)

Full Screen 1 / 6 The Houseboat

Capacity: 7 guests, 2 bedrooms, 5 beds, 1 bath

Rate: $300/night

The listing: “Fun houseboat at Lake Waco Marina. Great place for families to get away from the city.Great for fishing or just hanging out.10-15 minutes from downtown.Houseboat is close to a restaurant, The Minnow, which is open April - October.There is usually live music on the weekends.The houseboat is stationary and is not capable of leaving the dock.”

Full Screen 1 / 22 The Mid-Mod

Capacity: 10 guests, 5 bedrooms, 5 beds, 3 baths

Rate: $373/night

The listing: “Seen on fixer upper Season 2 Ep 9. Enjoy a stay at the special Mid-Mod, expertly remodeled by Magnolia Homes. This home features a state of the art kitchen, beautiful patio, a gorgeous view of wooded ravine, & comfy beds w/luxurious linens.The home has a newly renovated garage featuring 2 built-in queen beds, a TV sitting area and full bath expertly designed by Jill herself. Schedule permitting, one night stays are available. Just ask!”

The Little Shack On The Prairie (Season 4, Episode 16)

Full Screen 1 / 10 The Little Shack On The Prairie

Capacity: 12 guests, 4 bedrooms, 5 beds, 2 baths

Rate: $450/night

The listing: “Stay at the Producer of FIXER UPPERS home built for the finale of season 4. A 20 minute drive to Waco it’s the perfect retreat. This home is family friendly and ideal for entertaining family and friends. It has a beautiful open concept kitchen with plenty of cooking essentials, 2 full baths with a rain shower in the master, original bunk beds seen on TV, huge yard great for kids complete with play structure, basketball court and a small gym. Includes pack and plays and high chairs for families.”

Full Screen 1 / 36 Barndominium

Capacity: 16 guests, 5 bedrooms, 10 beds, 2 baths

Rate: $670/night

The listing: “The Barn is Iconic and one of the most beloved of all Fixer Upper episodes! As a bonus, the furnishings & decor are original and were hand-picked by Joanna. You will be amazed at the conversion, from a real horse barn into a well appointed & functional home, the ultimate Fixer Upper. This 16 acre property runs along a 20-acre spring fed lake, a private natural pond, wide variety of native trees & 5 acres of untouched land. With 1,000 square feet of outdoor living space, you can relax while enjoying the peaceful sounds of nature as you sip your morning coffee or unwind after a day of shopping.”

RELATED: This ‘Fixer Upper’ barndominium listed on Airbnb is the perfect family vacation rental

-----

What do you think about these Airbnb listings? Would you stay the night in one of these? Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.