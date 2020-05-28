This ‘Fixer Upper’ barndominium listed on Airbnb is the perfect family vacation rental

You and your family hankering for a small-town escape but don’t want to drive too far? Is HGTV hands-down your favorite channel? Do you consider yourself a connoisseur of the modern farmhouse aesthetic? If you answered yes to any of these questions, we’ve found you the perfect weekend getaway.

For you, we have cozy digs designed by Waco’s very own Chip and Joanna Gaines. The Barndominium, a horse barn turned 5-bedroom home featured on the couple’s HGTV hit show, “Fixer Upper,” is up for grabs on Airbnb.

Binge your favorite HGTV show while you live it up at this Insta-worthy Airbnb sitting on 16 acres in Lacy Lakeview, Texas.

Reviews featured on the home’s Airbnb page praise the swanky accommodations.

“Great location for a weekend getaway,” wrote Brett, who stayed in August 2019 We enjoyed the outdoor time on the decks (there were no bugs!) and having drinks by the lake. The barn easily accommodated a big group of friends and family for wonderful birthday celebration. And Kristi was super helpful and responsive!"

On Airbnb, the home currently touts an overall rating of 4.86 out of 5 and host Kristi bears the title“Superhost,” a designation for Aribnb hosts considered a cut above the rest.

“The place was just as beautiful as the pictures showed and more,” wrote Bianca, who stayed in March 2020. “We really enjoyed the peacefulness and would recommend this place for anyone that would like to get away for some peace and quiet and enjoy the nature!! The whole house had tons of character and Kristi was a super host! She was quick to answer and very accommodating to our needs!”

The Barndominium currently rents for $799 nightly. For more information or to book a stay, head here.

Now, ladies and gentlemen of the Lone Star State, it’s time for the photos you’ve all been waiting for.

(Cue drum roll)

Scroll below for a virtual tour through this fixer upper turned Airbnb.

Barndominium (Airbnb)

Barndominium (Airbnb)

Barndominium (Airbnb)

Barndominium (Airbnb)

Barndominium (Airbnb)

Barndominium (Airbnb)

Barndominium (Airbnb)

Barndominium (Airbnb)

Barndominium (Airbnb)

Barndominium (Airbnb)

Barndominium (Airbnb)

Barndominium (Airbnb)

Barndominium (Airbnb)

Barndominium (Airbnb)

Barndominium (Airbnb)

Barndominium (Airbnb)

Barndominium (Airbnb)

Barndominium (Airbnb)

Barndominium (Airbnb)

Barndominium (Airbnb)

Barndominium (Airbnb)

Barndominium (Airbnb)

Barndominium (Airbnb)

Barndominium (Airbnb)

Barndominium (Airbnb)

Barndominium (Airbnb)

Barndominium (Airbnb)

Barndominium (Airbnb)

Barndominium (Airbnb)

Barndominium (Airbnb)