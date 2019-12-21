You can stay the night at this ‘Fixer Upper’ home listed on Airbnb

Hankering for a small-town escape but don’t want to drive too far? Is HGTV hands-down your favorite channel? Do you consider yourself a connoisseur of the modern farmhouse aesthetic? If you answered yes to any of these questions, we’ve found you the perfect weekend getaway.

For you, we have cozy digs designed by Waco’s very own Chip and Joanna Gaines. The Shotgun House, a one bedroom home featured on the couple’s HGTV hit show, “Fixer Upper,” is up for grabs on Airbnb and it costs just $175 per night.

Binge your favorite HGTV show while you live it up at this Insta-worthy Airbnb just a block from Magnolia Market at the Silos.

Reviews featured on the home’s Airbnb page praise the swanky accommodations.

“Anyone who loves the Fixer Upper needs to make the trip to Waco! Nothing about our trip was a disappointment and getting to stay at the Shotgun House made it all the better,” wrote Kimberly, who stayed in November. “The home was clean and beautiful, and the cupcake delivery was a delicious surprise! The location of the Shotgun House makes it the perfect place to stay for a trip to the Silos. We were in walking distance to everything! Cameron and Jessie are amazing hosts, and they made our trip to Waco unforgettable!!”

On Airbnb, the home currently touts an overall rating of 4.95 out of 5 and hosts Cameron and Jessie bear the title“Superhosts,” a designation for Aribnb hosts considered a cut above the rest.

Now, enough with words. Why talk about this home anymore when we can show it to you? These pictures are what you came to see anyway. Scroll below to take a peek inside this fixer upper-turned-Airbnb.

