This was the most wish-listed Airbnb in Texas in 2020

2020 felt cursed. It clobbered us with one catastrophe after another (e.g., the worst pandemic in a century, economic collapse, social unrest and a bitter election.) Chances are, your phone buzzed with breaking news nearly every day, if not every other hour, of what felt like a never-ending year. And even if you only occasionally peeked at the news, the stress of so many alerts and updates likely left you feeling a bit burnt out.

Enter: Airbnb-surfing. Whatever you call it -- a coping mechanism, a hobby, escapism -- whilst cooped up indoors amid a year colored by stay-at-home orders, travel restrictions and quarantining, many of us spent notable time scrolling through vacation rentals, wish-listing far-flung locales and fantasizing about the trips we longed to take.

Airbnb, “in the spirit of this wanderlust,” recently released a report listing the “most wish-listed” rental in each state in 2020.

According to the report, the most wish-listed rental in Texas in 2020 wasn’t one of the Lone Star State’s most unique or adventurous offerings -- like a luxe blob, a converted train car, a renovated chapel, a mountain-top lodge, or even a castle -- it was a secluded Dallas home nestled against a running brook on a heavily wooded lot accessible by bridge. It seems 2020 was adventurous enough in an of itself. What Texans most-desired last year was peace, quiet and escape.

The relaxing retreat blends “Bauhaus contemporary with warm rustic elegance, in a secluded setting with running brook and shimmering light filtered through countless Japanese Maples,” the listing reads. “Winding gravel foot paths through a forested canopy lead to the foot bridge traversing Ash Creek on to the Treehouse entry. Tucked away in the heart of Little Forest Hills, this timeless, private property is truly extraordinary.”

The home boasts two bedrooms, two bathrooms and sleeps up to four guests.

On the vacation rental’s Airbnb page, hundreds of comments from former guests praise the Insta-worthy accommodations.

“What a beautiful escape within the city, wrote Samantha, who stayed in December 2020. “The location was beyond beautiful and very private. The home had so many thoughtful touches and beauty around every corner. The beds were incredible!! My only regret is that we didn’t book it for a longer stay. Highly recommend this stay!”

One happy camper complimented the Airbnb’s gracious host, Danielle.

“Danielle’s home will NOT disappoint,” wrote Amy, who stayed in February 2020. “It is a beautiful and unexpected escape from the hustle and bustle of the big city. Danielle was always very quick to respond and was very thorough in providing directions for the many amenities of The Treehouse. Check-in was seamless, and Danielle provided plenty of recommendations on nearby restaurants and activities.”

On Airbnb, Danielle boasts the title “Superhost,” a designation reserved for Airbnb hosts considered a cut above the rest. Superhosts tote a rating of 4.8 or higher, a record of zero cancellations, and a response rate of at least a 90 percent.

The home currently rents for $265/night on average. It’s already booked through May 2021. For more information, visit airbnb.com.

