Take your relaxation to new heights at this West Texas Airbnb perched on a mountain

2020 feels cursed. It’s clobbered us with one catastrophe after another (e.g., the worst pandemic in a century, economic collapse, social unrest and a bitter election.) Chances are, your phone’s been buzzing with breaking news nearly every day, if not every other hour, of this never-ending year.

And even if you’ve only occasionally peeked at the news, the stress of so many alerts and updates may have left you feeling a bit burnt out. An escape from the hubbub of 2020 could probably do you some good.

Short of time travel, your best bet at an escape is traveling so far from civilization (and its cell service) your phone, and the world events it won’t stop chiming on and on about, cease to pester you.

Enter The Scobee Mountain Lodge, an isolated oasis in West Texas where guests can set down their screens (unsurprisingly, cell service is less than stellar, even on top of mountain), stretch their legs, breathe in the fresh air and rejuvenate in the natural world. The scenic Airbnb rental is perched atop Scobee Mountain, a mile-high mountain top overlooking the Davis Mountains. Scobee Mountain bears the name of Texas transplant Barry Scobee, a historian and writer whose efforts were largely responsible for the preservation of old Fort Davis.

The lodge boasts a queen bed, a full kitchen, two indoor fireplaces, a sizable bathroom, a patio and an additional overlook.

On the vacation rental’s Airbnb page, dozens of comments from former guests praise the Insta-worthy accommodations.

“As the other reviews state, this is an amazing place with an amazing 360 view,” wrote Tom, who stayed in August 2020. “I had forgotten how beautiful the Milky Way looks at night far away from city lights. What a precious place to stay. The place is spacious, lots of cross flow of air and quality fans, kitchen had everything we needed, water was great. This is the kind of place you go to relax and just take in the majesty of mother nature. We’re coming back.”

Another lodger was equally amazed by the site’s unobstructed, 360-degree views of the Davis Mountains.

“This is about as a true Mountain getaway experience in Texas that you can get,” wrote Mark, who stayed in October 2019. "Beautiful 360 views at the top of a mountain that overlooks Fort Davis. The skies are amazingly clear! I saw 4 shooting stars (in 30 minutes), countless stars and the Milky Way like never before. We woke up to a herd of Aoudad sheep crossing the road and some of the most breathtaking sunrises I’ve ever seen. "

One happy camper complimented the Airbnb’s gracious host, Carson.

“We have to say Carson was the kindest host we’ve dealt with,” wrote Katie, who stayed in October 2020. "He went above and beyond to accommodate us.

On Airbnb, Carson boasts the title “Superhost,” a designation reserved for Airbnb hosts considered a cut above the rest. Superhosts tote a rating of 4.8 or higher, a record of zero cancellations, and a response rate of at least a 90 percent.

The Scobee Mountain lodge currently rents for $214/night. For more information, visit airbnb.com.

Now, enough with the words. Why blab on and on about these incredible accomodations when we can let these photos talk the talk for us? Scroll below to take a peek inside this stunning space.

Lodge overlooking the Davis Mountains (Airbnb)

----

What do you think about this West Texas retreat? Is it worth the price? Would you book a stay here? Share your thoughts in the comments below.