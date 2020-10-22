Live like royalty for a night: You can rent out an entire castle in the Texas Hill Country -- but, it’ll cost you

Hear ye, hear ye architecture enthusiasts, history buffs and unique Airbnb aficionados. Cross an item off your bucket list when you rent out this castle in the Texas Hill Country.

An iconic fixture in Burnet, TX for decades, the unique building dubbed “Falkenstein Castle” is the creation of Terry and Kim Young.

The Youngs toiled for years on their now-complete castle, set on 133 acres in the Texas Hill Country. Back in 1995, whilst on an European vacation, the pair visited Germany’s Neuschwanstein Castle, a Romanesque Revival palace commissioned by King Ludwig II of Bavaria back in 1869. There, they became transfixed by images of a never-built castle Ludwig had commissioned to replace the ruins of the medieval Falkenstein Castle. Ludwig’s plans for the palace were abandoned upon his death in 1886. Inspired, the Youngs decided to bring Falkenstein Castle to life in the Texas Hill Country.

Countless hours of labor and hundreds of thousands of pounds of limestone, granite, sand, and cement later, the couple found themselves masters of Falkenstein Castle, a six-room, 14,000-square-foot abode complete with it’s own chapel.

The castle is sometimes opened for weddings and special events. Now, it’s being offered up to the public for short-term rentals.

The castle has six bedrooms, five bathrooms and accommodates up to 16 guests at a time, according to its Airbnb listing.

Short-term rentals start at $1,520/night. For more information, visit airbnb.com.

Now, lords and ladies, it’s time for the photos you’ve all been waiting for.

(Cue drum roll)

Scroll through the photos below for a virtual tour of Falkenstein Castle.

What do you think about this Airbnb? Is it worth the price? Would you book a stay here? Share your thoughts in the comments below.