This Airbnb in the Texas Hill Country is a renovated chapel

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re in the midst of planning you’re next getaway, you’re searching for images to tack to your unique Airbnb vision board, or you just need something to gawk at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this one-of-a-kind vacation rental located in the Texas Hill Country.

Hidden away on a two acre spread on the outskirts of Wimberly, amid the Texas Hill Country, the Airbnb, best described as a chapel-turned-home, has long attracted special attention.

The lovingly renovated building, dubbed “The Chapel House,” offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms and proximity to many of the state’s most beloved swimming holes.

On the listing’s Airbnb page, dozens of comments from former guests praise the Insta-worthy accommodations.

“Chapel Home was a great place for us to have a safe, pandemic getaway with our 3 dogs,” wrote Marizela, who stayed in August 2020. “Upon arrival, you will immediately realize what a special space this is. The outside of the building is absolutely gorgeous and incredibly unique. And once you step inside, the high ceilings, antiques, and beautiful chandelier will have you in awe! We spent each evening on the back deck enjoying the sounds of nature, the mature oak trees, and star gazing once the sun went down. The home is conveniently located within 5 minutes to town.”

Another happy camper complimented the Airbnb’s gracious host, Kimberly.

“Our stay with Kimberly was amazing,” wrote Bryce, who stayed in July 2020. “Everything about the property exceeded our expectations. A stone’s throw from our favorite Hill Country town. I can’t recommend this place enough. She went above and beyond to make sure we had a great time.”

Kimberly boasts the title “Superhost,” a designation reserved for Aribnb hosts considered a cut above the rest.

The Chapel House currently rents for $307 a night. For more information on the listing, visit airbnb.com.If The Chapel House is booked out the wazoo, consider staying in the converted church next door. Dubbed “Little Chapel,” the church-turned-Airbnb is, well, smaller than The Chapel House but it’s located on the same acreage and offers equally incredible interiors.

Now, ladies and gentleman of the Lone Star State, it’s time for the photos you’ve all been waiting for.

(Cue drum roll)

Scroll through the photos below for a virtual tour of this church-turned-vacation rental.

The Chapel House (Airbnb)

