Dome sweet dome: Peek inside this geodesic rental in the Texas Hill Country

Calling all architecture enthusiasts and unique Airbnb aficionados. Cross an item off your bucket list when you book a night-- or two -- at this geodesic dwelling in the Texas Hill Country.

Dubbed the “Black Beauty,” the airbnb is nestled on a wooded lot in Leander, TX, about 30 minutes outside Austin City Limits.

Constructed in the 90s using a geodesic dome home building kit, the three-story abode was completely remodeled in 2020. The 3,500-square-foot structure boasts five bedrooms, five beds, three bathrooms and sleeps up to 12 guests. Notable features include an observation tower and a wraparound deck with treetop views.

“When designing the Geodome we wanted to blend modern architecture with natural elements, so you will always enjoy natural sunlight and feel like you’re surrounded by peace and serenity throughout the entire house,” the listing reads. “The vaulted ceilings combined with the multiple windows make the Geodome the perfect home for people who love nature but want to enjoy it from the comfort of a modern home.”

Ad

On the vacation rental’s Airbnb page, dozens of comments from former guests praise the Insta-worthy accommodations.

“Dan’s geodome home is absolutely breathtaking, was sparkling clean, and was truly a gem of a place for us to ring in our new year and the end of 2020 together,” wrote Lauren, who stayed in January 2021. “The furniture, mid century modern decor, and thoughtful fun decor touches around the home were so lovely. We especially loved the Sean Connery bond print above the beautiful bar! And I cannot recommend enough the need to watch the sunset from the 360 observatory tower in the evening!”

One happy camper complimented the Airbnb’s gracious host, Dan.

“We enjoyed our stay very much and Dan, the host, was very helpful and was always available,” wrote Carolina, who stayed in November 2020. “The check in/ check out process is fast and without complications!”

On Airbnb, Dan boasts the title “Superhost,” a designation reserved for Airbnb hosts considered a cut above the rest. Superhosts tote a rating of 4.8 or higher, a record of zero cancellations, and a response rate of at least a 90 percent.

Ad

The home currently rents for $556/night on average. It’s already secured several bookings through the ends of the year. For more information, visit airbnb.com.

Now, enough with the words. Why blab on and on about these incredible accommodations when we can let these photos talk the talk for us? Scroll through the slideshow above to take a peek inside this stunning space.

Looking for posh Texas properties? Go to our real estate page or subscribe to our free weekly newsletter, House 2 Home.