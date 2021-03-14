This Texas castle on the market has its own drawbridge, moat

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’ve always dreamed of lording over your own castle, you’re an old-school architecture fanatic, you’re searching for new images to tack to your dream home vision board, or you just need something to gawk at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this stately Texas home on the market.

By the numbers: 119 Private Road 1820 Rd, Clifton, TX 76634 | $6,500,000 | 11,500 square feet | 2017 (year built) | 10 bedrooms | 15 bathrooms | 1 drawbridge | 1 moat | 3,000 square foot ballroom

House hunting? Let’s say you have some specific criteria for your dream digs: You need a home with square footage rivaling a small department store, a 3,000 square foot ballroom is a bare minimum must-have, a drawbridge is an essential and a moat is a non-negotiable necessity. Oh, and you just won’t settle for anything under $6.5 million.

We’ve got some stellar news for you: A majestic, five-story, 11,500-square-foot abode just graced the market -- and it’s perfect for you.

Parson’s Castle, a palatial estate perched atop a hill overlooking Lake Whitley in Clifton, TX opened in 2018 as a resort fit for royalty. Now, it’s up for grabs as a family compound, a luxury boutique hotel, or an event venue — for the regal price of $6.5 million.

The castle grounds boast multiple gazebos, a large front lawn, moat and drawbridge, private pool and hot tub.

The pricey property is represented by Adama Musiel of eXp Realty LLC. For more information on the listing, visit har.com.

Scroll through the photos below and take a gander at what millions of dollars can net you in Texas real estate.

