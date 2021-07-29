‘A property unlike any other’: This Texas home on the market looks totally normal. It isn’t.

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’re searching for images to tack to your safe house vision board, or you just need something to gawk at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this odd Texas home on the market.

By the numbers: 13229 Southview Ln, Dallas, TX 75240 | $989,000 | 5,786 square feet | 2000 (year built) | 2 bedrooms | 2 bathrooms | 1 heart-shaped bath tub

There’s nary a week that passes, when, in some corner of the Lone Star State, an abode best described as an “oddity” graces the market. Enter 13229 Southview Lane, a perplexing Dallas domicile asking $989,000. A glimpse of the home’s nondescript exterior and passersby are likely to assume the property is the definition of normal. It’s not.

This “home’s” façade is, in actuality, a façade -- and a convincing one at that. If one were to venture inside the 5,786-square-foot structure, they’ll discover the remnants of what appears to be a facility of some sort.

Described as “a property unlike any other,” the building’s walls, flooring, and ceiling are all made of concrete. It’s connected to two electrical grids and also features a natural gas generator powered by two diesel fuel tanks. Industrial equipment, large fluorescent lighting fixtures, and exit signs abound. Fire extinguishers are affixed to walls in nearly every room. With both office and warehouse space, “this property can serve as the perfect storage spot for large wine collections, art collections, multiple cars, as well as serving as the ultimate safe house,” the listing reads.

The home captured the attention and imagination of Zillow surfers and it was soon featured on popular Facebook page “Zillow Gone Wild,” an outlet where odd architecture enthusiasts share their wackiest internet finds.

Understandably, the original poster couldn’t quite make heads or tails of the “home.”

“Ummmm The front of this home is just a façade?”

One person jokingly said “Someone took ‘work from home’ a bit too far.”

Other members speculated what exactly the house was before it hit the market.

“This is totally where they dissected aliens,” one user joked.

Among other notable guesses, members theorized the home was a CIA black site, a safe house, warehouse, an office space, a lab and even a “vampire blood farming operation,” -- whatever that is.

“I’m not saying this was for SURE a front for a vampire blood farming operation.........But I’m pretty sure this was a front for a vampire blood farming operation,” joked the commenter.

Some speculated the home was the site of unsavory, illegal activities -- akin to the nefarious dealings of one notorious Walter White, known to some as Heisenberg.

“Looks like Walt and Jesse got a hold of this house!” a commenter joked.

Though it’s history is somewhat unclear, many posited that the deceptive structure once housed a data center, with one user claiming the home “served as a highly fortified data center” owned by AT&T and " designed to look like a house on purpose.”

Whatever it once was, the home is now up for grabs. The perplexing property is represented by listing agent Mark Cain with Compass RE Texas, LLc. For more information on the listing, click here.

Even if you’re not on the hunt for your own safe house, you can still enjoy a tour through this odd abode, courtesy of the internet.

Scroll through the gallery at the top of the page to take a gander at this quirky Texas listing.

