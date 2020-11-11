This Texas home for rent looks completely normal -- until you go inside, that is

Searching for images to tack to your dream home vision board, or you just need something to gawk at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this one-of-a-kind Texas home in need of a new tenant.

By the numbers: 300 Noble Ave., Everman, TX 76140 | $1,595/monthly | 2,116 square feet | 1974 (year built) | 2 bedrooms | 2 bathrooms | 1 heart-shaped bath tub

At first glance, the residence at 300 Noble Avenue appears perfectly normal. But, one walk through the door and you’ll realize the whole home’s been retrofitted for royalty.

Inside, crown molding, wall sconces and French-inspired decor lends the home a certain je ne sais quoi. The interiors oozes with so much unrestrained pomp one wonders whether the Sun King himself, Louis XIV, wouldn’t feel quite at home in these kingly quarters, at least temporarily.

Shell out $1,595 monthly, and this real estate gem is yours for the taking (well, month to month, that is). For more information on the listing, click here.

Whether or not you’re willing to relocate to North Texas to take up roost in this gloriously unusual abode, you can still enjoy this stunning space, courtesy of the internet.

Scroll below for a virtual tour of this wacky, weird and incredible home.

