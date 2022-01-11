🔒 Houston homebuyers made it rain last year -- Insiders, take a look at the most expensive properties swept off the market in 2021

HOUSTON – All in all, the 10 most expensive Houston homes sold in 2021 amount to around 112,183 square feet of luxury living and an estimated $87,024,000 in real estate, according to the Houston Association of Realtors.

Peruse the list to see some of the most gorgeous homes swept off the market last year.

701 Saddlewood Lane, Houston, TX 77024 (HAR)

Size: 10,252 square feet

Year built: 2020

Listing: “A majestic European estate over 3/4 Village acre of manicure grounds and legacy trees (lot+ 6,848 Sf of ROW=31,529 sf). This masterfully crafted new construction by award-winning Montecito Builders reflects timeless design and hand-sourced craftsmanship. 1st floor w/ fully plastered walls and ceilings (12′ high). Grand library w/custom cabinetry, stone covered island and wet bar; Great room with 13′6″ceilng, cypress beams & custom limestone fireplace mantel. Indoor/outdoor sun room with Nana Wall folding system. Huge Kt & BK room. 2 luxurious master suites, 2 utility rooms, 3 powder rooms, 3 bars, 4 staircases, 17 pairs of music speakers, Lutron light control system. Luxurious 2 story ladies’ Retreat with champagne bar, mirror front wardrobes, hair & make up stations. 81+feet of “Art Gallery” w/14′ceiling, cypress beams and plastered walls. Large hobby room, elevator to all 3 floors. 42′ heated pool and spa, generator, custom metal pergola, spacious backyard, 5 car garage+1 extra pkg.”

99 West Grand Regency Circle, The Woodlands (HAR.com)

Size: 14,299 square feet

Year built: 2009

Listing: “Villa Pineta is a classic Mediterranean-style estate designed by Jaguerdi in one of The Woodland’s most exquisite communities. This unique acreage property offers THREE dwellings & is seamlessly updated blending timeless selections w/eras past, creating something for everyone. The floor plan offers grand formal areas; a modern kitchen opens to the den; an extraordinary game room, & a home theater. 1st-floor primary & guest suites w/luxurious bath & closets, 5 bedrooms & en-suite baths up. The focal point of the backyard is the sparkling lazy river pool/spa, summer kitchen, & fireplace all backing to the Signature 15/16th holes of the Jack Nicklaus Course. Separate 2,000+ sf guest retreat w/5-star comforts that include a full kitchen, great room, & 3 en suite bedrooms. Aside from the 6-bay lift-ready garages, a one-of-a-kind over 6000 sf Carriage House lovingly designed to blend in with the Villa & guest house will impress any car enthusiast.”

30 Willowend Drive, Houston, TX 77024 (HAR)

Size: 9,000 square feet

Year built: 2021

Listing: “Stunning home designed by Robert Dame, built by Thompson Custom Homes and interiors done by Benjamin Johnston Design in the safest city in Texas with MVPD and VFD. This home is filled with all of the details you expect in a custom home, open floor plan, chef’s kitchen with Lacanche range and commercial walk in refrigerator, game room with a walk-in wine room, two large master closets, exercise room with custom flooring, dramatic beamed ceilings and french oak floors. Steel windows and doors line the breakfast room, family room and game room, giving you a full view of the beautifully landscaped backyard and spa. Intricate home automation system and window treatments complete the home.”

3812 Wilowick Road (KPRC 2)

Size: 13,788 square feet

Year built: 1983

Listing: “Regal River Oaks residence situated on over an acre of enchanting grounds in prestigious Tall Timbers offering palatial proportions enhanced by distinctive architectural elements courtesy of Robert Dame Designs. Banquet-size reception spaces well-suited for luxurious living and grand-scale entertaining. Dramatic Reception Hall opens to grand Gallery. Paneled Library. Fabulous Formals. Butler’s Bar. Wine Vault. Gourmet Island Kitchen opens to informal living areas with additional ground-level recreation room. Baronial Primary Suite up with private parlor, separate baths with oversized dressing rooms, and adjoining Fitness Center. 4 Guest Suites. Home Theatre. Third Floor Flex Space with kitchenette and private bath (optional 6th Bedroom). Home Generator. Spectacular setting features multiple terraces surrounded by manicured gardens and Loggia with outdoor fireplace overlooks saltwater swimming pool/spa with nearby summer kitchen. Gated Motor Court leads to 4-car attached Garage.”

The River Oaks (Google Maps)

Size: 6,587 square feet

Year built: 2019

Listing: “FLOOR TO CEILING GLASS WALLS AND OVER 1,000 SQFT COVERED PATIO PROVIDE INCREDIBLE NATURAL LIGHT WITH NORTH, SOUTH AND WEST VIEWS ALLOWING ONE TO TAKE IN THE BREATHTAKING SIGHTS OF RIVER OAKS, ST. JOHNS BALL FIELDS AND THE GALLERIA. THIS PENTHOUSE IS 3 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH, WITH A GAS FIREPLACE, PLENTIFUL ENTERTAINING SPACE, AND FABULOUS BAR. OVERSIZED MEDIA ROOM COULD BE 4TH BEDROOM. UNIT COMES WITH 3 RESERVED PARKING SPACES, AS WELL AS 4 DESIGNATED STORAGE LOCKERS. THE RIVER OAKS IS LOCATED ON A 3 ACRE PIECE OF PRIME REAL ESTATE AND BOASTS FIVE STAR LEVEL SERVICE AND AMENITIES INCLUDING: TWO RESORT STYLE POOLS, PET GROOMING SPA AND DOG PARK, MASSAGE THERAPY ROOM, YOGA/PILATES STUDIO, FITNESS CENTER WITH PELETON BIKE, CATERING KITCHEN, PRIVATE CONFERENCE ROOM, HOTEL STYLE ROOM FOR GUESTS, VALET PARKING AND CONCIERGE.”

1721 River Oaks Boulevard, Houston, TX 77019 (HAR)

Size: 15,900 square feet

Year built: 1939

The listing: “Extraordinary River Oaks Country Club Estate positioned on over an acre of fully-gated grounds combining timeless architecture with a celebrated history of social significance and a prominent placement along the Boulevard. A circular brick-paved motor court framed by majestic oaks leads to the stately facade and regal reception spaces tailored for grand-scale entertaining and gracious living. Fabulous Formals. Paneled Library. Gourmet Kitchen with well-equipped Butler’s Pantry. Ground-level Game Room + Home Theater. Wine Cellar. Owner’s Retreat up with fireplace, marble-clad bath, fitness center with sauna, and sprawling boutique-inspired dressing rooms. 4 Guest Suites. Third Floor Flex Space + Bedroom #6. 3-car attached Garage with 2-Bedroom Guest Apartment above (1,501 sq. ft. per HCAD) + an additional 1-Bedroom Quarters. Enchanting setting with park-like grounds surrounding a spectacular swimming pool terrace with manicured gardens and majestic oaks.”

25 West Lane, Houston, TX 77019 (HAR)

Size: 7,298 square feet

Year built: 1960

Listing: “At the end of a private drive lies a sprawling River Oaks mansion, complete with a myriad of amenities. The front elevation features Georgian architectural touches, such as symmetrical chimneys and ornate crown molding on the interior. The 6 bed, 6.5 bath home includes a four-car garage, resort-sized pool and spa, pool house, and a covered balcony. The kitchen is blanketed in honed marble, complete with Wolf and Sub Zero appliances. The two-level primary suite includes a completely marble bathroom and a staircase leading to the fashion palace overhead. High ceilings and hardwoods abound throughout the interior. Outside you will find freshly-manicured grounds, including a lush, sunken garden right off the dining room. This home is the quintessence of modern tradition.”

3024 Del Monte Drive, Houston, TX 77019 (HAR)

Size: 10,340 square feet

Year built: 2020

Listing: “With formal proportions & classic-meets-modern design, 3024 Del Monte Dr is a stately new construction by Fifty Seventh + 7th, the Signature Division of Carnegie Homes. This 6BR Robert Dame-designed estate is a new icon in River Oaks. Inspired by classic Parisian dwellings, interiors by Contour Design are rich w/timeless details including wall molding, stunning parquetry hardwoods, & high ceilings. Modern details including floor-to-ceiling iron window systems, extensive marble, & full automation. The floor plan includes a formal entry flanked by exquisite dining&library, both w/fireplaces. Open to the window-lined family rm, the kitchen features top of the line upgrades including a La Canche range. Separate catering kitchen, wine rm, & bar are designed for large-scale entertaining.Bedrooms up, including the luxurious Primary w/plaster pitched ceiling, fireplace, private patio, & Calacatta spa retreat. Exterior features incl. a loggia w/kitchen+fireplace, & pool+spa w/covered terrace.”

721 Ourlane Circle, Houston, TX 77024 (HAR)

Size: 12,028 square feet

Year built: 2020

Listing: “MANOIR D’OURLANE–an enchanting fusion of French elegance and chic, contemporary vision. From the moment of arrival, a masterful balance between grandiose architectural elements & understated details set the tone for this estate. The Great Room’s collapsing window walls open to the Loggia, redefining the essence of indoor/outdoor living. Antique doors and Murano fixtures embellish the Dining Room, paired with a distinctive bar & 1,000+ bottle showcase cellar. Main Kitchen & Keeping Room flanked by adjoining Catering Kitchen and Summer Kitchen. 12-car garage, generous closets & glass ceiling on F2 landing provides ample room to display fine collections. Expansive Owner’s Suite offers the ultimate in relaxation & seclusion w/lounge, wet bar & a dual-shower, glass-paneled wet room with soaking tub overlooking a private courtyard. F2 w/6 ensuite BRs, game room, gym & multiple storage areas. Over 12,000 SF—7 BRs, 8 full/4 half baths, gym, game room, 2 utility, 5 fireplaces.”

832 Kuhlman Road, Houston, TX 77024 (HAR)

Size: 12,691 square feet

Year built: 2005

The listing: “An enchanting estate encompassing nearly two acres in scale comprised of three separate structures consisting of a magnificent Manor House (*11,874 sq. ft.), a 2-Bedroom Guest Cottage (*817 sq. ft.), and a palatial Entertainment Pavilion (*4,597 sq. ft.) with Conservatory and grand Ballroom which alternatively serves as an Automotive Showroom. The original residence recently underwent a total renovation, reconfiguration, and expansion with gated entry garden leading to refined living spaces further enhanced by the grand-scale entertainment capabilities afforded by the auxiliary dwellings. Extensive parking with circular driveway, multiple gated motor courts, and 5-car main house garage in addition to the pavilion’s potential for 6-car capacity. A rare and regal retreat privately located near the end of a coveted cul-de-sac in prestigious Hunters Creek Village.”

