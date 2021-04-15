These are the 10 most expensive Houston-area homes sold in March 2021

All in all, the 10 most expensive Houston homes sold in February 2021 amount to around 95,833 square feet of luxury living and around $64,208,999 in real estate, according to the Houston Association of Realtors. Peruse the list to see some of the most gorgeous homes swept off the market last month.

Size: 10,121 square feet

Address: 3330 Chevy Chase Drive, Houston, TX 77019

Days on the market: 117

Listing: “Gorgeous traditional home in a prime location in River Oaks, just off of the Blvd. Built by C.C. Rouse. Additions/updates by Builders West. Traditional charm with modern amenities, on a half-acre lot. Chef’s kitchen overlooks two living rooms & backyard. Cozy wood-paneled study (with a full bath) opens to the large screened-in porch & side patio sitting area. Primary bedroom is a true retreat. Enter thru a sitting room w/ a fireplace & wet bar. Projection screen in ceiling, his & hers walk-in closets. Direct stairs from the primary bathroom lead to the workout room above. Elevator in home. All bedrooms have an attached ensuite bath & walk-in closets. Large private office off of mudroom. Game room, theater room (with a full bath) & workout room makes for endless amenity options! This is a beautiful, well-maintained River Oaks home with an abundance of indoor and outdoor space to enjoy!”

Size: 7,019 swuare feet

Address: 219 Glenwood Drive, Houston, TX 77007

Days on the market: 137

Listing: “Memorial Park New Construction by Unicus Developments! Stunning architectural & design elements provide an elegant, timeless home which exudes both warmth & sophistication. Designed to maximize beautiful serene ravine views. Cantilevered pool w/vanishing edge + impressive outdoor entertaining area w/kitchen. This home will impress even the most discriminating contemporary lover. Vacation at home in this resort like atmosphere featuring incredible large window walls & extremely open floor plan. Features include:Luxurious Primary Bedrm Suite w/private 15x11 terrace overlooking the ravine & pool + private outdoor shower & staircase to pool. Primary bath has clean lines & spacious closet, Downstairs Flex space - great for Office, Library or Guest Suite, upstairs Gathering area w/stunning backyard views! 3 add’l En Suite Bedrms, Large Gourmet Kitchen w/spacious pantry. Installed elevator, 3 Car garage. A work of art. You will not be disappointed! (Room sizes rounded to the nearest foot.)”

Size: 9,270 square feet

Address: 3640 Inwood Drive, Houston, TX 77019

Days on the market: 26

Listing: “This classic River Oaks home designed by prominent architect Hiram Salisbury is situated on a prime .5+ acre lot. Taken back to the studs in 2009 and extensively remodeled with updates to plumbing, electrical, and HVAC system. Gracious entry foyer is flanked by an elegant formal living room on one side and the formal dining room on the other. A large wood paneled library opens to the pool and backyard area. Chefs kitchen with premium appliances, custom cabinetry, Silestone counters, and granite islands. Large open family room flows into additional den with kitchenette and bar. Three staircases plus an elevator. Upstairs is a grand primary bedroom with sitting area and walk-in closets; plus five additional bedrooms, media room, private office space, attached quarters with kitchenette, and a work-out/flex space. Back yard features a generous pool with slate surround, landscaped grounds, an inviting covered porch with summer kitchen and fireplace. Three-car garage and gated motor court.”

Size: 7,505 square feet

Address: 3736 Del Monte Drive, Houston, TX 77019

Days on the market: 246

Listing: “Majestic River Oaks 5-Bedroom new construction home masterfully crafted by Jennifer Hamelet of Mirador Builders offering a premier location overlooking Del Monte park. Selected as Milieu Magazine Designer Showcase this home features designer finishes and stunning architectural elements throughout. Elegant living spaces well-suited for entertaining with wonderful walk-in bar and sizable Den with fireplace and retractable glass doors creating an effortless indoor/outdoor flow. Den open to Chef’s Kitchen with island, Lacanche range & breakfast area. Adjacent catering kitchen, 2nd powder room & mud area. Primary Suite up with fireplace, coffee bar, and stunning separate spa-like bathrooms and closets with custom finishes. 4 Guest Suites + upstairs Game Room. Must see one-of-a-kind Utility Room. Elevator-installed. Enchanting setting surrounded by manicured gardens with outdoor fireplace, summer kitchen, loggia and room for a future pool. Gated Motor Court leads to 3-car attached Garage.”

Size: 7,949 square feet

Address: 3909 Del Monte Drive, Houston, TX 77019

Days on the market: 8

Listing: “A rare opportunity to be on a prestigious 37,000+ square foot corner lot in the heart of River Oaks. Renovate this stunning stone home built by notable River Oaks builder J. Leon Osborn for his family, or build your dream home on this coveted Tall Timbers lot. The interior of this three story home has already been extensively demoed and is ready to be customized, or start from scratch. This gorgeous, private lot has beautiful trees, a circle drive, and is completely gated.”

Size: 6,900 square feet

Address: 3627 Inwood Drive, Houston, TX 77019

Days on the market: 191

Listing: “Now in the final stages of an extensive remodel & expansion, 3627 Inwood Dr. is a like-new construction by famed Thomas O’Neill Homes. No aspect of the home has gone untouched; improvements include new structural reinforcements, mechanical, plumbing, electrical & more. The reimagined & expanded floor plan maximizes light with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the lush grounds. Standout features include a Venetian plaster foyer+staircase, oversize chef’s kitchen w/dine-in breakfast room, dual access pantry, formal dining, living, & den with fireplaces & architectural details, & new family room wall of iron+steel windows & doors. Upstairs, the master bedroom features a pitched ceiling & cast stone fireplace, newly enlarged dual closets, & marble spa. Four secondary bedrooms & den are tucked away down the hall. Outdoor areas include multiple balcony and patio spaces, pool, patio, automatic gate, & 3 car garage.”

Size: 11,001 square feet

Address: 5353 Holly Springs Drive, Houston, TX 77056

Days on the market: 52

Listing: “5353 Holly Springs is a masterpiece of contemporary architecture & everlasting design set on an over half acre lot in Tanglewood. Newly completed by resident developer, Iraj Taghi Custom Homes - the home was conceived to create a living experience that accommodates both large scale entertaining & warm, inviting family life. The residence is arranged on 3 levels & combines the highest caliber finishes, considerable living spaces & extraordinary amenities to create an incomparable living experience. 7 bedrooms (Owners + gym on first, 4 on 2nd level + gmrm & quarters on 3rd) 9 full & 3 half baths. Staggering 1,700 SF owners wing features a chic bath with unparalleled design & a secluded lounge overlooking the private yard. Additional features: a soaring 2 story living room w dedicated tasting bar & wine room. Custom floor-ceiling iron windows run the length of the home opening to loggia w outdoor kitchen, fireplace, full bath & heated pool/spa. Elevator to all levels & 8-car garage.”

Size: 10,252 square feet

Address: 701 Saddlewood Lane, Houston, TX 77024

Days on the market: 132

Listing: “A majestic European estate over 3/4 Village acre of manicure grounds and legacy trees (lot+ 6,848 Sf of ROW=31,529 sf). This masterfully crafted new construction by award-winning Montecito Builders reflects timeless design and hand-sourced craftsmanship. 1st floor w/ fully plastered walls and ceilings (12′ high). Grand library w/custom cabinetry, stone covered island and wet bar; Great room with 13′6″ceilng, cypress beams & custom limestone fireplace mantel. Indoor/outdoor sun room with Nana Wall folding system. Huge Kt & BK room. 2 luxurious master suites, 2 utility rooms, 3 powder rooms, 3 bars, 4 staircases, 17 pairs of music speakers, Lutron light control system. Luxurious 2 story ladies’ Retreat with champagne bar, mirror front wardrobes, hair & make up stations. 81+feet of “Art Gallery” w/14′ceiling, cypress beams and plastered walls. Large hobby room, elevator to all 3 floors. 42′ heated pool and spa, generator, custom metal pergola, spacious backyard, 5 car garage+1 extra pkg.”

Size: 13,788 square feet

Address: 3812 Willowick Road, Houston, TX 77019

Days on the market: 346

Listing: “Regal River Oaks residence situated on over an acre of enchanting grounds in prestigious Tall Timbers offering palatial proportions enhanced by distinctive architectural elements courtesy of Robert Dame Designs. Banquet-size reception spaces well-suited for luxurious living and grand-scale entertaining. Dramatic Reception Hall opens to grand Gallery. Paneled Library. Fabulous Formals. Butler’s Bar. Wine Vault. Gourmet Island Kitchen opens to informal living areas with additional ground-level recreation room. Baronial Primary Suite up with private parlor, separate baths with oversized dressing rooms, and adjoining Fitness Center. 4 Guest Suites. Home Theatre. Third Floor Flex Space with kitchenette and private bath (optional 6th Bedroom). Home Generator. Spectacular setting features multiple terraces surrounded by manicured gardens and Loggia with outdoor fireplace overlooks saltwater swimming pool/spa with nearby summer kitchen. Gated Motor Court leads to 4-car attached Garage.”

Size: 12,028 square feet

Address: 721 Ourlane Circle, Houston, TX 77024

Days on the market: 13

Listing: “MANOIR D’OURLANE–an enchanting fusion of French elegance and chic, contemporary vision. From the moment of arrival, a masterful balance between grandiose architectural elements & understated details set the tone for this estate. The Great Room’s collapsing window walls open to the Loggia, redefining the essence of indoor/outdoor living. Antique doors and Murano fixtures embellish the Dining Room, paired with a distinctive bar & 1,000+ bottle showcase cellar. Main Kitchen & Keeping Room flanked by adjoining Catering Kitchen and Summer Kitchen. 12-car garage, generous closets & glass ceiling on F2 landing provides ample room to display fine collections. Expansive Owner’s Suite offers the ultimate in relaxation & seclusion w/lounge, wet bar & a dual-shower, glass-paneled wet room with soaking tub overlooking a private courtyard. F2 w/6 ensuite BRs, game room, gym & multiple storage areas. Over 12,000 SF—7 BRs, 8 full/4 half baths, gym, game room, 2 utility, 5 fireplaces.”

